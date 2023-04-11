Public transportation is a critical lifeline for working-class New Yorkers. Millions of trips are taken each year by students commuting to school, workers traveling to their jobs, and parents dropping their children off at daycare. Despite how important public transit is for the state, many New Yorkers still live in public transportation deserts and, where transit systems do exist, many are crumbling.
Governor Hochul has proposed new ways to generate public funds for the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), by increasing the payroll tax and commuter fares. However, this proposal falls short of what New York State’s public transit infrastructure really needs. Public transportation issues are not just NYC issues. The lack of reliable, affordable public transit across the State is core to persistent poverty, housing and food instability, social isolation and mental health issues, as well as declining educational performance for our children.
The needs of public transit systems located outside of NYC, and the needs of residents using them, have long been passed over in the State’s fiscal planning for transportation. Just as the MTA has suffered financially from significant decreases in ridership since the pandemic began, so too have upstate transit systems. With over ten percent of rural New Yorkers living in poverty, we need to support and sustain public transportation infrastructure for those who cannot afford private options.
New York has the means to invest deeply in public transportation, statewide, without forcing those who rely on it the most to shoulder the costs. Our state is home to more millionaires and billionaires than most other states in the country, and they are paying a fraction in taxes compared to most middle and lower income residents. Additionally, corporations like FedEx, Nike, and Tesla, all of which are making historic profits at a time when thousands struggle to make ends meet, don’t pay their fair share. These same corporations are benefiting from outrageous corporate giveaways from the Federal and State government.
This year, we have a critical opportunity to set the system right, require ultra-wealthy corporations and residents to contribute fairly, and deeply invest in the services and systems New Yorkers rely on. The Assembly’s Budget Proposal includes provisions to do exactly that, and raise over $1 billion dollars for public transportation systems around our state, including the MTA.
The Assembly Budget Proposal to raise income tax rates would only impact the absolute wealthiest people; those who earn over $5 million a year – just 0.2% of New Yorkers. In 2021, the Legislature led the way to raise taxes on high-income earners that resulted in billions of public dollars directed to state programs. Despite this increase in income tax on the ultra wealthy, New York has actually seen a 21% increase in millionaires, rather than a decrease.
Likewise, we can raise taxes on wealthy corporations in New York, while remaining competitive. Other states across the country, like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, tax corporations at higher rates than New York currently does; the Assembly’s proposal would still be lower than many of those states.
This Assembly corporate tax proposal would not impact small businesses, as 80% of corporations in New York make less than $15,000 in profits annually and pay less than $1,000 in corporate taxes every year. As of 2020, fewer than 0.14% of corporations reached $1 million in profits. Only a handful of corporations would be impacted by an increased rate, such as Exxonmobil (based in Texas), Tyson Foods (based in Arkansas), Amazon (based in Washington), and ConAgra (based in Chicago).
Every dollar we raise from these reasonable, modest tax increases would be directly reinvested into our public transportation systems around the state. That means elderly New Yorkers who can no longer drive will still get to their medical appointments, families will easily get to a supermarket to fill their refrigerators, and workers won’t have to walk for miles to get to their job. Our constituents are counting on us to deliver for them and we shouldn’t leave upstate New York behind.
