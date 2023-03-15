On January 25, former Caroline board member, John Fracchia, penned an editorial addressing the Town of Caroline zoning debate. Although Mr. Fracchia, claims to be the arbiter of truth; regretfully, his piece is full of misinformation, distorted facts, and omitted details. Thus, let me share what I know.
First, zoning in the Town of Caroline is not divided along party lines. Board members are predominantly Democratic and pro-zoning. Yet, I am a lifelong Democrat but am strongly against zoning in the Town of Caroline. Many other Democrats and Republicans in our community support no zoning. This debate has nothing to do with party affiliation. Yet, Mr. Fracchia, in his article, suspiciously tries to equate no zoning supporters with QAnon theory and election deniers. One must question what his motive was for writing this complete fabrication. Simply put, it is not true.
Although the author does acknowledge the racist past of zoning; he tries to distance himself from his involvement. After all, he was a former Board member in the Town of Caroline during this period. His egregious claim is trying to excuse himself by pretending that zoning is somehow different in “rural” regions instead of “cities”. A complete false distinction! I could write a thesis on how zoning (rural or in the city) is intertwined with racism, segregation, classism, and the denial of affordable housing for people who need it the most.
Read on to understand how this mostly elite Town of Caroline Board is furthering this disgraceful law by trying to place zoning in our town.
Mr. Fracchia’s next misrepresentation is that the Comprehensive Plan was a “well thought out plan” and not a “knee-jerk” reaction. The completion of the Comprehensive Plan had been lingering for years. There was only an urgency by the Board to complete the Comprehensive Plan when a Dollar General, which would help a significant number of people, was proposed to be placed near former and current Board members’ homes. Immediately, the Board Members enacted a moratorium denying the Dollar General site in their own neighborhood.
Dollar Generals are currently successfully situated in other local neighborhoods; Berkshire, Candor, Dryden, Enfield, and Trumansburg, and supported by their town governing bodies. This proposed site in the Town of Caroline was an already well-established commercial district on a major highway, Rt 79. This is also a bus route allowing easy access for low-income residents.
After placing the moratorium, these Board members, quickly, during the Covid pandemic, finished the Comprehensive Plan with little regard to current resident input. Spotty internet access prevented most residents from Zoom Board meetings. Seemingly, the Board members preferred this low resident turn out to do their ‘business”. And I will digress for a moment, to tell you these same Board members for years have promised better internet service; but it never gets done.
Requests from residents to put a hold on zoning were denied. Given the conflict of the location of the Dollar General, one would think ethically and as a good faith gesture; any civic-minded Board Members would have recused themselves from this issue. They did not. Instead, Board Members are now enacting legislation they made to prevent Dollar General in their own backyards based on “undefined design standards.” In other words, anywhere but near the Board members’ homes. Their decision reeks of self-interest with little consideration for our residents. This is also true of the Comprehensive Plan they completed.
The Board members are shamelessly not even following their own approved Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Caroline as legally required by New York State. The following are direct quotes from their created Comprehensive Plan based on their own data.http://www.townofcaroline.org/uploads/X/X/X/X/XXXXXXXX/XXXX_comprehensive_plan_final-adopted_1-13-21.pdf page 16,11
“The Town of Caroline has some people of color and many rural poor.”
“Housing Affordability Housing in Caroline is becoming more expensive, reflecting the growing issue of housing affordability in Tompkins County. A significant proportion of Caroline residents lack affordable housing, defined as housing that costs no more than 30 percent of annual income. According to this definition, in 2017, an estimated 27 percent of home-owning families lived in housing they could not reasonably afford. Rising costs represent a barrier to homeownership, because new homeowners will have more difficulty purchasing a home, and current homeowners will see rising taxes.”
“Renters are particularly impacted by rising housing costs. In 2017 an estimated 23 percent of renters reported spending 30 percent or more of their total income on rent. If rents continue to rise, renters will be forced to spend an increasing proportion of their income on housing. Rising energy costs also contribute to greater homeowner and renter burdens. Rising rents are making options to reduce housing costs increasingly important. “Every resident has a safe, affordable place to call home. There is sufficient housing affordable for low, middle, and high-income residents.”“People of all identities — including, but not limited to race, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, national origin, economic standing, or veteran status — are safe, welcome, and valued”
The Town recognizes the importance of equity, inclusion, and diversity in regard to a rural lifestyle enjoyed by residents from all identity groups and is committed to initiatives which serve to promote these values.”
This zoning law limits affordable housing opportunities places extensive minimum requirements, especially on farmers' properties, demands approvals requiring lawyers and expensive surveys which residents cannot afford, and makes decisions about where people can shop (“don’t place that near me philosophy”), hurts and devalues farmers and resident’s properties with no thought on how this is going to harm economically the people who have lived there for years.
Furthermore, overlays are being placed throughout our community on private residences. The Town of Caroline environment is already protected by Planning Boards, the Health Department, Department of Conservation laws, SEQURA reviews, Army Corp of Engineers, Caroline Stormwater Management Erosion and Sediment Control, and New York State Protection of Water permit for streams, marshlands, and wetlands.
Overlays are a discretionary action taken by the Town of Caroline Board and not required by Federal, State, or New York State Department of Conservation Laws. New York State says if overlays are not placed, the environment can be protected with Critical Environmental Areas with Department of Conservation supervision rather than local control. Seemly a better choice anyway. Yet 92 parcels in the Town of Caroline properties are now more than 90 percent covered with overlays. This will destroy any equity a resident has in their property. For most residents, their most significant saving is their home. Who would want to buy a property covered with overlays? Not me, would you? Zoning’s hurtful outcomes are too big to measure.
Zoning is merely a devious way for elites to drive out the “have-nots” and make more room for the “haves” as it always has been. This is no different in the small rural Town of Caroline than zoning historically throughout the United States. This is a well-established fact. Zoning laws hide behind the perpetuation of keeping underprivileged people of all colors down. The Town of Caroline Board tries repeatedly to justify their actions as if they need a balm to soothe their unprincipled soul. Yet, they continue to push; even though they know the horrible, immoral consequences of enacting zoning. Shame on all of the Town of Caroline Board members including Mr. Fracchia!
