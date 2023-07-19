Two recent articles on climate change in the NY Times illustrate the damages from fast moving climate changes: Farmers in Michigan suffering from crop damage as temperatures rise (NYT 7/3) and, this week, deluges in Vermont flooding homes and businesses unexpectedly (NYT 7/12) inundating infrastructure. (Folks in Ithaca are worried about flooding and requirements for flood insurance).
So what does our new Congressman, Marc Molinaro, have to say about energy policy (Ithaca Times 7/5-7/11)? Given the urgency of the situation, I am appalled by his "vision", which includes eliminating environmental review requirements for energy projects, and "repealing funding for energy efficiency improvements in buildings, as well as repealing the greenhouse gas reduction fund".
He obviously is adopting the approach of the fossil fuel companies, which will profit from energy "inefficiency" since the more they/we WASTE-- the more money these companies will make. I strongly suggest that he read the extensive work of a brilliant technologist, Amory Lovins, who is ignored by the fossil fuel industry. He has testified in many venues and has been consulted by large governmental departments and the military on how to eliminate our addiction to oil and coal by 2050, a virtual necessity to keep temperatures from rising.
One example, Lovins suggests that we can use one-third less natural gas while switching to efficient use and renewable supply, which would cost by 2050 five trillion dollars less , expressed as a lump sum, and at the same time support 158 percent bigger U.S. economy all without needing oil or coal, or nuclear energy. Too good to be true? No, his ideas have wide acceptance by technologists and engineers. He concludes "Moreover, this transition needs no new inventions, no acts of Congress and no new federal taxes, mandate subsidies or laws or running into Washington gridlock". The one group that does not understand or accept his ideas is the House Republican caucus! And who are THEY listening to?
Molinaro is a "Go Along to Get Along" Republican, which in this Climate Crisis is inexcusable! I suggest he read Lovins' work to give our civilization a chance.
