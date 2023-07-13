I am writing in response to the recent poll in the Ithaca Times on graffiti where the numbers showed a roughly even split between those who like it/don’t like it. Only 5% did not care, so some good news is that the community is generally not apathetic on this issue.
Further, there are bigger problems than graffiti in our community. It does not threaten lives, and in most cases, is an unintelligible annoyance. As it spreads, it often becomes invisible, at least to those who do not live or work in the building that got hit. So, I realize I risk being called a grumpy old guy in commenting on the issue at all. I was going to just let it go, but as the County Legislator for one of the hardest hit parts of our community, I admit to taking the bait.
To the 46% who agreed with the statement: “I like it. Art is art.” there is the implicit claim that graffiti qualifies as art. We can acknowledge a gray line here. But, really? I see art as requiring thought, time, and work, in an attempt to convey meaning. I am skeptical of spray paint scrawled in a hurry in the dark as rising to the level. Perhaps these 46% of respondents do not wish to be sitting in judgment on where the line is drawn. Maybe it is just polite to grant graffiti status as art. But what a low bar. If anything is art, then how can art matter?
Of course, graffiti can be seen as transgressive. The lack of permission is the point rather than any quality in the markings themselves. Perhaps challenging norms of acceptable behavior is where the 46% who “like” graffiti may see value. But if there is a message here, what is it? Rage and rejection? The thrill of wrecking things? And putting aside theoretical ideas about transgressive expression, we are allowing a very few people to decide what our community looks like. Unfortunately, that graffiti makes us look like a community that is angry and does not much care about each other.
Even if you might see graffiti as art of a kind, I am still at a loss to understand how this is okay. I doubt that any survey respondents would invite the “artists” to their addresses to spray. Would there be any objection to the expression of political views (agreeable or repugnant?) on your home? Be honest. For those in the downtown area hit the hardest, this question is not hypothetical. These people have bet on Ithaca to invest, live, and work in. This commitment is a form of expression as well, so I hope it is understandable to you how upset they might be. Then put yourself in the shoes of a real artist who executed a public mural, now defaced, or a relative of a fallen service member after our local memorials have been tagged.
If you are among the 46%, I would appreciate you helping me to understand the thinking on the other side of this divide. The bare survey choice, “I like it. Art is art.” does not explain. Of all the other available avenues for public expression that do not actively damage community, why graffiti?
