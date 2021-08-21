Giving back to my community is something that has been near and dear to my heart throughout my lifetime. Giving back, or paying it forward as some call it, looks and feels different for everyone; there is no one size fits all approach. Some volunteer their time, some donate goods and services and others are able to provide financial support. Regardless of how you give, the impact is profound in supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities – and businesses play a key role as well.
Philanthropy is needed all year, every year, not just during years of great hardship such as during a pandemic, though times like the ones we’ve just experienced make that need more profound. According to philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, more than a third of nonprofits in the U.S. are at risk of closing within two years due to the financial strains of Covid-19.
That’s why when, just about a year ago, I was asked to manage the Tompkins Charitable Gift Fund, I was honored to take the opportunity. This was an easy decision for me as it combines my passion for helping our community and my talent for managing money.
While corporate social responsibility (CSR) has gained traction in recent years, with many employees saying they prefer to work for a company with a focus on giving back, it’s important that we see this less as a trend and more as a moral imperative. I’m proud to say the Tompkins Charitable Gift Fund was established 22 years ago, long before CSR was a popular term, to provide members of our community an efficient and cost-effective way to provide financial support to not-for-profit organizations through a grant process. Since its inception we have distributed over $1.2 million to not-for-profit agencies throughout New York State and Pennsylvania. Surprisingly, in spite of how long the fund has been around and the financial grants given, many donors and nonprofits are unaware of this valuable resource.
It is the generosity and commitment of individuals, families and corporations that enables organizations to thrive and support the variety of ever-changing needs in our communities. When you give, you make lifelong connections with people in your community, you feel good and have a stronger sense of belonging, you help those in need and your good work often encourages others to join you.
There is no time quite like the present to assess your ability to give back and make a difference. Find something that aligns with your values, speaks to your heart and fuels your passion. If we all commit to random acts of kindness and finding small ways to give back, in our work and personal lives, we will make a big impact here in Ithaca and well beyond.
And, should a nonprofit be in need of resources like those of the Tompkins Charitable Gift Fund, please reach out for details at http://www.tompkinscharitablegift.org/index.htm. Grant applications are being accepted now until Sept. 1 and nonprofit organizations across Central New York are eligible to apply.
