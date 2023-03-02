After WWII, farming practices dramatically changed. Tractors replaced horses, synthetic fertilizer, herbicides, and pesticides were introduced. This resulted in efficiencies and amazing production yields, but not profits because prices dropped due to the glut of agricultural products. By early 1970’s the USDA was telling farmers to “get big or get out”.
Until this time, Caroline, like all rural upstate NY communities, was an agrarian community. These technology and Ag policy changes caused many small farms to go out of business. During this transition, commodity price supports provided a safety net for those that stayed on. These supports were gradually removed and with it, small farm profitability and rural agrarian economy and community.
State and Federal governments have made it very difficult for small farms. When a Town proposes zoning, these farm families and descendants often view it as taking of all they have left. There seems general agreement to preserve what we have. There is disagreement on how to achieve it. We need to recognize that our different lens are real.
As farms decreased, owners of vacant land leased to operating farms or sold for development. Caroline doesn’t have public water and sewer, so development has been a few residential cul-de-sacs housing tracts over several decades.
In the 1990’s, a subdivision was proposed in the Slaterville hamlet. Neighbors were very concerned. Without town subdivision regulations, the review process was handled by state and county agencies in their silos. Residents felt excluded. The Town Board adopted a subdivision law that mirrored the NYS law but inserted a local Review Board to provide a process for local engagement.
The introduction of subdivision law showed the Town Board that our community needed a process where all community members could engage in visioning Caroline. The Board created a Planning Board to foster community engagement and develop Caroline’s first Comprehensive Plan in 2006. That plan did not make an explicit recommendation for zoning.
As the remnants of Caroline’s agrarian economy continued to erode, development pressure was occurring in our neighboring towns. The Town Board adopted the Site Plan Review law, in 2014, for projects which could negatively impact things we hold in common: water, air, public infrastructure, and community character.
Since the 1970’s and at an ever-increasing pace, State and the Federal governments have created policies and laws that allow corporations and the wealthy class to hoard more and more wealth from working folks. These entities are looking for places to invest and are looking more and more to real estate. Tompkins County, with its hot real estate market, is inviting. These investors buy lots and vacant buildings for commercial enterprises and buy up housing units and change them to rental property. Their interest is making money and is not the welfare and families of the community. Without public water and sewer, Caroline seemed to miss the initial onslaught.
But a formula business, a store or restaurant with standardized products, made its intention known to site a store on vacant farmland near many residences. This raised the ire of many residents. The Town Board created a committee to investigate legislative responses to extractive commercial development in rural areas. The committee recommended zoning as one approach. The Town Board created a Zoning Commission to recommend a zoning law designed for Caroline’s needs and vision. All citizens that applied were seated. When one listens to the interviews, we come away with the sense that these applicants had a healthy skepticism of zoning in Caroline.
However, once the Zoning Commission was formed, anti-zoning activities began. Anti-zoning comments were not presented constructively. The anger did illuminate fears which guided the Zoning Commission in constructing Caroline’s Zoning Law. We are fortunate to have had such a thoughtful and hardworking Zoning Commission. The just released law is limited, captures and protects the community we have today, and forthrightly addresses the fears expressed during the zoning law development process. I admit that I was skeptical that zoning could be structured to preserve Caroline’s rural character. I am impressed with the Caroline Zoning law and see it as the pathway to keep what we value in Caroline.
Caroline has been changing in significant ways over the past 70 years. The pace of change is accelerating now with outside interests seeing our town as a place to extract wealth. Acknowledging community consensus to keep Caroline as it is, community planning and development guidance is the pathway forward. I see zoning, specifically designed for Caroline, providing future development with that guidance.
