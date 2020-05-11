To the Editor:
We, the undersigned Democrats on the Tompkins County Legislature, urge voters to re-elect Matt Van Houten as Tompkins County District Attorney. The Democratic primary is June 23, and your vote is essential. Please visit https://www.mvh4da.com/ for Matt’s bio and statements on the issues.
We have worked with Matt for the past four years, and have direct experience with how he runs his office, manages his budget, and most important of all, pursues justice for all residents of our community.
A lifelong Democrat, graduate of Dryden High School, and Army veteran, Matt Van Houten exemplifies the qualities we think are essential in a district attorney:
Deep commitment to justice. Matt has been a leader in transforming our local criminal justice system, for example implementing bail reform here a year before NYS took the step. Matt’s office is fully engaged in our felony and misdemeanor treatment courts, and he has advocated for implementation of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program.
Pursuit of “progressive prosecution.” Matt knows that putting someone in jail because of a drug problem doesn’t solve the problem, that people need meaningful support to turn their lives around. Matt has demonstrated a willingness to seek out and try the best evidence-based innovations.
Intelligence. Matt is thoughtful, takes time to consider all the angles, and never stops analyzing. For example, knowing the gap we had in helping individuals facing mental health challenges, he helped establish the Ithaca City Wellness and Recovery Court.
Humility and willingness to collaborate. Never one to toot his own horn, Matt is a team member who listens and learns from others, with deep respect. He has worked with police agencies, the courts, Probation, defense attorneys, local government, and the community to radically reduce the number of people being held in jail while awaiting trial.
Integrity and honesty. No spin, is what you’ll get from Matt. He’ll always base his opinions on the facts and the law. You can trust that Matt will give you his honest evaluation, even if it’s not the most popular or easy message to hear.
As a county we’ve made great strides in transforming our local criminal justice system; none of it would have been possible without Matt as DA. The number of inmates in our jail has not been this low in decades, without a rise in our crime rate. Please help return our District Attorney to the office for another four years, so we can continue this success.
Signed - Tompkins County Legislators:
Martha Robertson, District 13, Town of Dryden
Amanda Champion, District 12, Town of Ithaca
Deborah Dawson, District 10, Villages of Lansing and Cayuga Heights
Rich John, District 4, City of Ithaca
Dan Klein, District 7, Towns of Danby, Caroline, and Ithaca
Michael Lane, District 14, Town of Dryden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.