I read a piece in Ithaca Times about reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the phrase “under God,” along with Stephanie Redmond's suggestion that the “under God” reference be eliminated from the agenda at future meetings of the Enfield Town Board. I applaud her courage and reasonable stand regarding the separation of church and state.
Several issues worth discussing come to mind in that article. First, the original Pledge of Allegiance did not include “under God” in its text until 1954 when President Eisenhower added that phrase in an attempt to counter the scourge of godless Communism, and that went so well. Two years later Congress passed legislation requiring that all American currency printed thereafter have “In God we Trust” on it. Was our money then worth more? And did adding the words “under God” diminish all those in the United States who did not worship a Christian religion? [Since we are a nation of immigrants, that can be a substantial portion of the country's population.]
I am alarmed that some of your local Enfield citizenry claim that eliminating “under God” from the Pledge is somehow demeaning and disrespectful to veterans who served and, at times, gave their lives for our country. Since the phrase wasn't part of the current Pledge until 1954, did all those who fought in the Spanish American War, WW1, WW2, the Korean War and numerous other pre-1954 conflicts lack a feeling of loyalty to their flag and country when citizens spoke the Pledge?
Additionally, the pledge was originally written in August 1892 by the socialist minister Francis Bellamy (1855-1931) and published in The Youth's Companion as a marketing tool to sell American flags in public schools. Bellamy had hoped that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country, not just the United States. In its original form it read: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Being a socialist, Bellamy wanted to include the words “equality” and “fraternity” in the pledge, but his editors rejected the idea on the basis that state superintendents opposed the idea of equality for women and African Americans. Bellamy acquiesced, and on Sept.9, 1892, the original version of the Pledge of Allegiance made its debut in The Youth’s Companion: The mindset of the day against acknowledging equity for women and African Americans says volumes about their original intent for the pledge. How would current veterans and families feel about supporting that position?
For years after, Bellamy traveled throughout the country placing flags in schools and ultimately convincing a majority of public school superintendents to adopt recitation of the Pledge at the start of each school day. So it could be said that the birth of the Pledge is no more a symbol of national unity than “I wish I was an Oscar Mayer wiener,” just a successful marketing gimmick.
All stated facts are available via the Internet if anyone cares to vet these positions.
Best of luck achieving consensus,
Brian Buttner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.