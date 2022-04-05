Last week, City officials published a Q&A addressing public inquiries about efforts to reform policing in Ithaca. It is problematic for the City to suggest “trust between local government and the community is critical for the community’s safety and success” when officials are not performing sufficient outreach. In the wake of significant resignations or early retirements among senior staff, good governance dictates the necessity of conducting timely exit interviews to discern the root cause of employee dissatisfaction.
The city offers exiting employees the right to an interview on a volunteer basis. Regrettably, no such interviews have taken place amid a steady exodus of officers from Ithaca’s Police Department (IPD) during our city's Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) debate. Still, the authors of this Q&A felt able to say the City “would not categorize the RPS process as a primary driver of officers leaving their positions.” This contradicts what I reported in my Op-Ed of 3/21/22.
On Saturday, March 26th, Senior Lieutenant Scott Garin, twenty-one-year veteran of IPD, retired from the force. Despite miserable weather, a sizable and diverse crowd representative of Ithaca, assembled to honor his service and wish him well. A similarly well-attended walkout celebrated Investigative Sergeant Loretta Tomberelli’s achievements when she retired in January. Law enforcement officials don’t receive such grand farewells unless they’ve earned the public’s trust and made a positive impact.
When I asked Garin if he agreed with the Q&A assessment of the factors driving IPD retirements, he replied:
“In my opinion the reimagining situation has definitely been a significant factor in officers leaving the Department… More importantly, it is affecting the officers that remain at IPD in a negative way. Human Resources hasn’t been involved enough in the recruitment or retention of officers to know the personal and professional struggles this process has created. They haven’t been a resource helping employees navigate the stressors this dialogue has had on the department. The reimagining process has been a contributing factor in people, including really good people, leaving the department, some without prospects, some to different agencies or fields altogether, some to retirement. It just seems that progress could have been made in a much better way.”
—Retired Police Lieutenant Scott Garin: Widely regarded as a worthy candidate for Chief. A mixed-race man who volunteered to participate on the RPS task force. Garin fought tears and told me he’d wrestled with handing in his resignation until the very last day. Then he was very clear: Never mind his prospects for leadership. His “only ambition was always to serve, in whatever capacity I could.”
“The basic thing you hear from officers (joining the profession) is that you want to make a difference,” says Retired Senior Criminal and Narcotics Investigator, Kevin McKenna. He was one of the first to leave the force amid Reimagining. Having grown up in Newfield, he knew of Ithaca’s long struggle to manage the violence arising from the flow and use of illicit drugs in town. His ambition was to work in the narcotics unit. Pursuing every possible training, he rose in rank, and was on his way to achieving a prestigious and challenging certificate indicative of valued expertise, the title of Arson Investigator.
In a city scarred by tragic fires and still full of aging, tinderbox homes, having McKenna trained in this capacity would make a difference. But then the bottom fell out and everything he’d worked for felt beyond reach. “I did what I had to do to get out.” McKenna told me. “And I’m happy that I did, because the spike in crime that Ithaca experienced last summer was overwhelming.” He spoke of the IPD’s grueling history of labor confrontation with the City as Officers sought a dignified contract and described a strategy for achieving employee attrition that he felt the former mayor had endorsed long before COVID and RPS. “It’s tough to let it go,” McKenna reflected. “You’re on top of things. You have the answers. People come to you for the solutions. To let that go—when you have the answers that keep people safe—it’s really hard.”
As the public grapples with the death of Teheran Forest, a 43-year-old Ithaca native who was shot multiple times on March 30th and eventually succumbed to his wounds, we realize the utter “kick in the stomach” our reform effort delivered to Officer Tomberelli. “There are really bad days when you need to go home and process,” she told me.
Like McKenna, Tomberelli grew up near Ithaca. A veteran soldier who served at numerous posts in-country and survived one tour in Iraq; once she had a family, there was only one place she’d call home. She found meaningful work in our police force. Rising from the entry level of dispatch officer, she reflected, “It’s difficult to get started in this profession,” and described her path toward fulfilling work performing community outreach.
“Holidays were the best days to go to work,” Tomberelli recalled. She remembers her many beats throughout the city, and the relationships she forged. Neighbors who would invite her in for coffee. She’d lend residents a hand shoveling sidewalks. “Kids would be like, ‘hey let me show you what I got for Christmas,” she said.
Tomberelli shared fond memories of attending a cooking class at GIAC, her time as a D.A.R.E officer, barbecues, picnics and youth outreach. But the same corrosive approach to funding that McKenna described, and ultimately RPS, undercut her efforts. “The City doesn’t respect or support us. I’ve missed so many birthdays and significant moments in my kids and loved one’s lives for this job,” Tomberelli said. “But you’ve got the city kicking you down, the state kicking you down. You can’t do the job you need to do.”
More than anything, it was a sense of betrayal that broke Tomberelli’s resolve. “The fact that they say we need better community involvement, that we didn’t grow up here and need to be taught the history of the community,” when she feels so rooted in Ithaca and knows so many individuals who deeply valued her service, seems fundamentally off. “It’s people that have never been a part of this work or a police officer who are forcing this through,” she concluded.
The wounds of the last decades run deep throughout society and there remain countless more perspectives of this issue to explore. It is wrong, however, for the City to suggest that Lieutenant Garin, Investigators Tomberelli and McKenna and other retired officers do not “share the values of community centered policing.” It is notable that these former officers were willing to speak out. By doing so they are continuing to serve the public’s pursuit of trust and truth.
Jeffrey Barken is an alderperson for Ithaca's third ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.