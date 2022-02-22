In response to the city of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety plan, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has been waging war, and disinformation is their primary ammunition. The PBA is attempting to scare the public by claiming that reforming our police department has caused crime to go up, and that reimagining public safety would make us all unsafe.
Not only do these claims amount to fearmongering, they’re also untrue. Just a few months ago, an article published in the Ithaca Times researched the facts behind claims that Ithaca was becoming an unsafe place to live due to an increase in violent crime. What it found was that not only has there been no upward trend in violent crime in Ithaca, but also that Ithaca has less violent crime than comparable cities - cities of relatively similar size, neighboring cities, and cities with similar industries and cultures.
While some crimes did go up over the last year, like DWIs and thefts, there’s good reason to believe that they are linked to pandemic-related desperation. As for the recent shootings we’ve all heard about here in Ithaca, it’s become increasingly clear that the violence is due to a couple of individuals who are engaged in a personal conflict. While any increase in violent crime is inexcusable, it’s important to understand that these individual incidents do not represent a structural change in the violence level of our city.
There’s been a push on the far right more generally to make a case that increasing funding or manpower for police departments reduces crime. This claim does not bear out. In fact, cities that have increased their police presence – like Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Chicago – have actually seen increases in their homicide rates. At the same time, cities like Raleigh and El Paso, which lowered numbers of officers per capita, saw decreases in their homicide rates.
It’s important to remember that crime is a product of environment, not just police or policing. One more officer on the street doesn’t change the fact that a mother with three hungry children at home must find a way to feed her kids. One more armed cop on the city’s payroll does add approximately $150,000 to our tax bill, but it doesn’t change or make up for the lack of community resources like better education and recreation centers.
In any city, there are only so many tax dollars to go around. Using those dollars for proven crime-deterring methods and programs like greater access to drug treatment and mental health facilities, summer jobs, increased lighting (which reduced crimes by over a third in a New York City trial), cleaning up vacant lots, and violence interruption programs reduce the “upstream” causes of crime.
To ensure safety, both real and felt, we have to ensure a positive, trusting relationship between every officer and every member of our community, regardless of their background. We have never achieved that in Ithaca – and we cannot achieve that with our current model of policing. The historical conflict between policing and minoritized communities has created nearly irreparable rifts. It is past time for a new way.
The Reimagining Public Safety plan makes great strides toward repairing our broken system by creating a force of unarmed community safety officers who can interrupt, for example, the cycle of mental health crises leading to arrests and violence. It creates a new system for crisis intervention and wraparound services. It goes further by creating a community healing plan to begin to repair the deep mistrust our minoritized citizens feel toward the force. And it implements a crucial, culturally responsive training curriculum for law enforcement. There’s also evidence to suggest that investing in community responders now saves money down the line - leading to opportunities for increased funding in community reinvestment.
We need to take an all-of-the-above approach to ensure that Ithaca is a safe city for all community members. Reimagining Public Safety, coupled with upstream investments in underserved neighborhoods, and bolstered by innovative practices like redesigning the lived environment, will serve our community in ways that simply increasing armed police officers never can. Reactive methods like adding to the IPD’s inflated budget won’t work. Let’s invest in our community proactively.
