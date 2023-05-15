Recently, questions, assumptions and misinformation have been spread in Ithaca about why teachers are leaving schools (particularly Cayuga Heights Elementary School) and/or the Ithaca City School District. This misinformation creates harm and perpetuates racism. While it is true that teachers are leaving their schools at a higher rate than in the past, this is a nationwide phenomenon, for reasons exacerbated by the pandemic.
There is a history in Ithaca of large teacher turnover when a new principal is appointed, especially if this leads to a change of culture. This happened in the 1980’s when Bob Navarro became principal at Belle Sherman Elementary where there was almost 100% turnover. Turnovers are neither disasters nor evidence of poor leadership. Teachers have contractual rights to privacy and the reasons why individuals choose to leave aren’t always provided; if they are, they are held in confidence by the union and school administrators. Despite the demand for answers to why ICSD teachers have left, data is not being withheld, it is simply not available. In the absence of facts, people have responded with more questions and conjecture.
Principal Sahasrabudhe is one of ICSD’s most beloved and effective educators and leaders. Ithaca has made a district-wide commitment to anti-racist, culturally and linguistically responsive pedagogy, anti-marginalization curriculum, social-emotional learning and academic excellence through educational equity and inclusion. This wide vision is inspiring; the work of achieving it requires sustained, long-term investment in systemic change. It is not a zero-sum game in which the quality of some children’s education and nurturance are sacrificed in order to include and nurture others.
Principal Sahasrabudhe has contributed decades of work as an outstanding elementary school teacher. She serves as a strong member of the Equity Inclusion Leadership Council (EILC) and its Cultural Competency working group; as a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), she was instrumental in designing the ground-breaking professional development strands for educators to earn micro-credentials in Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Teaching and cultural competency; Ms. Sahasrabudhe was the leader of the district’s Equity Teams for two years and mentored them through their PD and portfolio assessment in family engagement strategies, writing anti-marginalization curriculum, and integrating identity development into their classroom practice.
This leadership exemplifies the district’s mandate to become an anti-racist school which, by definition, requires change. The criticism by a small group of white parents and teachers that has been directed at the principal, a woman of color, focuses on her leadership, which is pointedly anti-racist and based in restorative practice. If a stance is anti- antiracist, it is by logic, racist. It is clear that some of the white adults are not comfortable with changes to “their community” school.
We, the undersigned, are members of the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Council (EILC), which has been in existence since 2007. We are representatives from many community organizations, and higher education, as well as parents, teachers and staff from the ICSD. The purpose of the EILC is to ensure that all children and families are having their educational needs met in an equitable way. We write this letter to point out the misrepresentation by the media and also to celebrate the great strides toward educational equity underway at CHES.
We ask community members to be more discerning stakeholders as they learn about changes in the school district. There is an important election coming up for the Board of Education on May 16th. As the EILC, we strongly encourage stakeholders to exercise your power and vote to support equity for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.