I am writing in regard to the article in last Week’s Ithaca Times entitled “County Ethics Investigation into Reimagining Public Safety Finds Violations by City of Ithaca and Former Mayor.” As I am prominently mentioned in the article, I would like a chance to respond.
I expected a certain amount of mud getting thrown at me in the course of this investigation and I was not disappointed. With that said, there are two central questions regarding the Advisory Opinion produced by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board: Is it factually accurate, and is the reasoning for the findings and conclusions explained? In that the former Mayor, the present Mayor, and the City Attorney have carefully avoided speaking to the substance of the Advisory Opinion, or addressing these specific questions, I guess that is some confirmation in the work of the TCEAB.
However, in trying to cast doubt on the Advisory Opinion, Svante Myrick, Laura Lewis, and Ari Lavine have created a significant problem in our local government. At a large public cost, the City prepared its own report using a lawyer from Syracuse, Kristen Smith, to declare what is acceptable conduct. While disclosing obvious troubling facts, the Smith Report then carefully avoids any finding of ethical violations at all. Unfortunately, in going through these contortions, the Smith Report has done something awful. We have a situation where the former Mayor secretly took and used money from groups interested in influencing local public policy. The Smith Report says this is okay. It is not. This is where the word “awful” applies.
Having the Smith Report say this is bad enough. But further, the former Mayor, current Mayor, and City Attorney have repeatedly raised up the Smith Report as vindication of the City and former Mayor. In doing so it appears that they are advocating it is acceptable for the City and local elected leaders to get paid by outside groups that wish to influence local public policy. This poison is exactly what the Smith Report concludes, and they appear to uphold.
Svante Myrick is no longer governing our City, but the present Mayor and City Attorney have a responsibility to clarify where they stand. It is understandable that Laura and Ari wanted to demonstrate loyalty to their friend, but there is no room here for ambiguity. None. It is difficult to believe we have arrived at this point, but because of their repeated claims regarding the Smith Report, we need the present Mayor and the City Attorney to publicly state it is not okay for local officials to get paid off. And while I am hopefully confident it is not happening, they both probably need to state that they have not taken advantage of this “awful” conclusion from the Smith Report for their own purposes. Given their blanket refusal so far to acknowledge any problems at all, assist the TCEAB with its investigation, or engage the Common Council in any public discussion of this matter, it is hard to have much optimism that they will step up. But here we are.
Ethics matter both far away on the Supreme Court and here in our community. As residents and taxpayers, I hope you agree that we need to do better. If you expect more from City government, it is time to speak up.
