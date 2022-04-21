ITHACA, NY -- A few years ago, when my son was in eighth grade, he and his friends wanted to get out of the house, and decided to take a walk around Fall Creek. A neighbor saw them, and didn’t recognize them, and ended up calling the police on them. My son and his friends were soon stopped and questioned by Ithaca police. My son, an honor roll student and athlete, was mortified and visibly shaken by the experience. While the officer was courteous, to a 13-year-old boy who is terrified of dogs, dispatching the canine unit in Fall Creek had a negative impact on his trust in the police.
His experience is not unique. Even in Ithaca, a supposed bastion of progressive ideology, people of color are regarded with distrust by our law enforcement. My son’s experience gets at the heart of why our community must push for reform in our policing. Having lived in Ithaca for almost a decade and feeling truly a part of this community, I can say with confidence that we Ithacans believe in our community, and have deep rooted connections with each other. Our law enforcement should be no exception.
I’ve often thought about what my son’s experience would’ve been like if an unarmed civilian had responded to that citizen’s call. It would probably have prevented my son from an upsetting experience. But more importantly, it would have been an opportunity to build connections within this community. This goes to the heart of reimagining policing. Connection is what makes Ithaca a unique place, and while I’m confident that that connection will continue to grow, it is critical we make those deep-rooted connections stronger, to build a more inclusive and unique experience that other communities will want to replicate.
I, like many others, was excited to see the dedicated work of many community members that fostered the creation of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety plan. Some of us believe that the plan doesn’t go far enough; others believe it goes too far. I hear and empathize with both concerns. But I also know that this is what democracy is: it is pushing the envelope forward toward compromise and continuing to grow and revise. We have a real opportunity to engage in a groundbreaking process that has the potential to transform the connections we hold so dearly here. Reimagining can heal our community’s rifts and help community members like my son finally feel at home here in Ithaca.
[In March] the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group released its much anticipated final report for the implementation of Reimagining. This final report was the result of an enormous amount of hard work, hours upon hours of discussion and compromise, and extensive research into real-life outcomes of hard-won reforms. The process included numerous opportunities for public input, including listening sessions, focus groups, website and newspaper submission opportunities, and both virtual and in-person options. I am grateful to the members of the Working Group for their hard work in formulating this common sense, well thought-out, and long overdue set of reforms.
The final Reimagining plan recommends the enactment of a number of critical reforms that will restructure the broken policing system here in Ithaca, and go a long way toward mending the relationship our law enforcement officers have with Black, brown, poor, and other minoritized communities in our city. The implementation of a civilian leader to head both departments will be hugely important in transforming policing culture in Ithaca. The report also recommends the hiring of five community solutions workers in its first year. These critical workers will take the place of or assist armed officers on a diverse array of calls for service. While the number of community solutions workers is disappointingly low, I believe that these workers will quickly prove their worth, and I’m hopeful that in coming years the force of unarmed workers will grow.
Perhaps most importantly, the recommendations lay out an innovative and critical new call delineation plan. After extensive research, the Working Group determined that a significant number of emergency calls to our 911 dispatch center should not be handled by armed police officers. The delineation means armed officers will have more time to focus on the calls and cases that truly require their energy and expertise. We’ve heard a lot recently that IPD officers believe their roles are being stretched too thin and that they don’t have enough time to properly respond to all calls. This new plan will ensure they are properly utilizing their limited time, while at the same time removing armed law enforcement from situations where they might make things worse.
While there are many other important issues addressed in the plan and some critical reforms recommended, they are beyond the scope of this short review. All of these recommendations, however, serve to increase accountability for our public safety force, and to better the outcomes for our community members, especially those in minoritized and traditionally underserved communities.
We’ve got a long way to go and a lot of work ahead. These Reimagining recommendations are not enough to single-handedly transform the public safety structure here in Ithaca, and they alone will not repair the ingrown erosion of trust between minoritized communities and law enforcement. But without them, we have the same old system that’s not working. These recommendations give me hope. I believe our community is headed in the right direction. Every call for service where an individual is not in danger of being hurt or killed by a cop is a net positive. I look forward to the hearty public debate on these recommendations and to the work ahead.
Stacey Dimas (she/her/ella) is the senior advisor for Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.