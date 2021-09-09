Odrick Mickael Palmer is a senior writing major at Ithaca College who interned at Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service during the summer
I would describe my summer internship at Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service as both humbling and rewarding. The mission of SPCS is to offer short-term “in the moment” intervention to save lives. It is, quite frankly, humbling to learn that there are people in Tompkins County who literally bring others back from the brink of suicide. Rewarding, because learning about the crisisline caused me to reflect on my own decision to come out as gay to my father. And, how that experience affected my mental health.
Coming out is an already overwhelming decision to make. LGBTQ+ folks understand there are many variables to consider. We worry about physical and emotional violence. We worry about our safety in our homes, and if our loved ones will still love us.
I came out to my father in March 2020 while in isolation, at the beginning of the New York state lockdown. I was one of the few Ithaca College students who’d stayed on campus. A possible exposure to COVID-19 now meant I had to isolate on the campus while we waited for the test results. I stayed in that room for eight days, counting tiles in the bathroom and going to Zoom classes that felt meaningless at the moment. I was terrified that I might have the virus and what it would mean. I was worried about the state of the world. I felt completely alone. It was in this emotional and stressful time that I decided to come out to my father.
I don’t really know my father. I’ve never met him. We’ve only spoken on the phone. We had an argument in 2018 and we stopped speaking. He left my mother and me in Jamaica when I was two, and moved to the UK. It was, in his words, “to seek a better life for all three of us.” Well, that better life really involved him starting a new life in Britain.
Life felt so fragile in March 2020, and my uncertainty about the state of the world pushed me to break the silence between us. We talked, and once again he told me he wanted to build a relationship with me. I came out to him and told him that accepting me was the foundation for a relationship with me. Unfortunately, he could not.
I was hurt, but felt pride in being me.
Thinking back to that experience, I am grateful for the support system that formed around me. My professors Sandy and Joan, and my incredibly wonderful friend Annisa, surrounded me remotely. We talked, texted, chatted and laughed every day. Sometimes multiple times a day. Their support helped me through those eight difficult days of isolation, panic, and rejection.
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. It is the month that we emphasize how crucial a role our mental health plays in our day-to-day lives. It is the month we remind folks it’s okay to feel stressed and anxious. It’s the month that we highlight and fight against the stigmas of talking about suicide, and seeking help or therapy. It’s also the month we advocate for additional mental health resources to underserved communities.
The pandemic hasn’t made life any easier. People everywhere are experiencing the stress of job and housing insecurity. College graduates are in crippling debt, and finding it difficult to secure employment. Senior citizens, who are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, are isolated and estranged from their families. Business owners wonder if they’ll be able to keep their doors open.
It might be an understatement to suggest we’re all a little stressed.
Sometimes, we just need someone to talk to and process these emotions with. But, we can also feel as if no one's there and we don’t have support. Thankfully, Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service has trained crisisline counselors to talk to. If you’re having suicidal thoughts, feeling sad, devastated, overwhelmed, or you’re just stressed out, the Suicide Prevention & Crisis Servicecrisisline and its counselors are here. Your call is confidential, and crisisline counselors are trained to listen without judgement and help you develop positive, constructive responses to your situation.
I’m fortunate. I had a support system when I really needed it. You do, too. Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service. Call the crisisline at 1-800-273-8255. It’s help. In the moment, and when you need it.
