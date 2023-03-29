Today I write because I am very deeply affected by the general impoverishment that Cornell University creates, entrenches, and perpetuates in Ithaca and this region, and my family and I are directly affected.
With a multi-billion dollar endowment and operation budget and not paying taxes on 60% of your property, and not paying services rendered you are pillaging, plundering, and exploiting our community and people. There is no integrity involved in this, and certainly no Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and Belonging at Cornell (BAC) involved in this.
Some of us actually join academia because we care about people and diversity, equity, inclusion, and feeling like we belong in our community and to the employers that utilize us. I am one of those people. I am not impressed by lip service, gaslighting, manipulation, and wealth accumulated by exploitation. I am not impressed by 'rank', I do deeply care about DEI and BAC and access to higher education in general. I care about first-generation students who come to campus and suffer under the guise of DEI and BAC. Many cannot access mental health resources and suffer while making you money.
During the course of my 6 years of employment at Cornell University, I have worked in three divisions and four positions. Within this time, I have personally been affected by the abuse of power meted out by 'leaders' of diverse identities but who all, in common, abuse their power regardless of their gender, race, and sexual identity. These people have superpowers in manipulation, gaslighting, abuse of power, and perpetuating a toxic environment where mental health issues are rampant among staff and students, and 'issues' are swept under the rug, particularly by HR and other so-called 'leaders'.
I have worked in departments where I was told that I reproduced with the wrong person which is why I have a child with disabilities. I have been overworked and called out, interrupted, and abused by 'leaders' and 'HR' snakes. I have been lied to by professors of all 'rank', who lack integrity and likely due to their own fear of the Cornell system of abuse and intimidation.
Please know, my experience is common. I just happen to have the courage to let you know. There is nothing impressive about elite institutions which care so little about people and use us to make money off of us and even put tax burdens on the poor. These actions are indeed racist, classist, and misogynist. They are anti-intellectual. You harm the most vulnerable by permitting these actions and capitalizing on us. It is sick.
Do you ever visit Ithaca? My family and I live in downtown Ithaca. We were lucky enough to secure a townhome for low-income people. I have a mortgage. But more and more, people cannot afford to pay their rent, mortgage, and taxes because of inflation and Cornell University not doing their due diligence. This is only 'classy' because it is classist. Our city is riddled with potholes. Our buildings are decaying. Drugs are rampant among our youth and adult populations. Your Law School Fellows and legal folk (alums and current lawyers) run our justice system and traumatize children and families. The collusion and open collaboration among the Cornell cult(ure) is visible and apparent to many of us. There are some die-hard Cornellians and employees who 'bleed red' and have 'drunk the kool-aid' as a blind oath of their 'loyalty' to Cornell. But most of us are awake and see the onslaught that Cornell University perpetuates. Most are too scared to speak up. See, silencing, threatening, and intimidation are effective tactics used to oppress us. We know that you know this.
I would like to let you know that Cornell University is purposely pushing me out as an employee because I spoke up about being overworked last year. I have 6 years of fieldwork experience as a cultural anthropologist and an employee at Cornell University and have many colleagues and friends who have similar experiences to me.
We would greatly appreciate it if you could stop abusing us. Come visit our town and see the potholes. The light blue cabinets that you see all over are a testament to our hunger since we cannot afford to eat and feed our families, so please don't mistake them for being quaint. I try to figure out how I can procure $100 worth of groceries for my family of three per week while you likely spend this on appetizers while schmoozing with friends and donors. Your lawyers charge more per hour than I can afford to feed my children per month, without putting that on my credit card which entrenches our poverty while paying your bills.
We see you. We would like you to pay your bills and provide what you owe us. We would like you to retain employees as part of your business, marketing, and communication agenda which is premised on the slogans of DEI and BAC but truly perpetuates misogyny, classism, and racism.
Valerie- Thanks for writing this. I am employed there for the same amount of years, have a degree in Anthropology, and have noticed the very same exact observations and tactics Cornell uses on it's very own students, employees, and the rest of the town of Ithaca. Thanks for being brave and speaking up.
Cornell is evil.
Valerie, I 100% support you for sharing these powerful words. Thank you for your courage. Cornell is driving our city into poverty and it needs to stop NOW!! If we band together as a community, I know we can effect meaningful change.
