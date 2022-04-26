The last school vacation week is over, and moms like me are starting summer planning, with a somewhat more normal school year ending, though the disorienting adjustments continue. Our school districts have weathered a third COVID year. Even without the widespread shutdowns and disruptions of the last two years, it’s been incredibly hard for parents as well as teachers, administrators, and all the other school workers like nurses, social workers, bus drivers, teachers aides and custodians. I am among the parents who owe these professionals a profound debt of gratitude. Normalcy never seemed so precious.
But as parents, many of us also are still uneasy about the future of our schools, and not just because of COVID. COVID affected the intellectual and social development of many children, especially kids from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who lost an aggregate 4.3 months of learning. Depression, anxiety and other mental disorders skyrocketed, and violence is on the rise, with antisocial behavior and acting out in all grade levels. None of this is news to parents and teachers who have watched children over the past year.
Our frustration as parents, sometimes from shutdowns and conflicting COVID guidance, sometimes from right wing political misinformation, often boiled over in public. Twenty percent of parents have reported a disruption at a local school board meeting. In Virginia, politicians have riled up parents to storm meetings demanding an end to the teaching of Critical Race Theory which was literally never taught in public grade and high schools. In Florida, Republicans passed the bigoted “Don’t Say Gay” law, demonizing the LGBTQ community, threatening teachers with lawsuits for being supportive of LGBTQ youth, and silencing young people.
I find it offensive when any politician or public figure manipulates parents’ concerns for political gain, but we can't let that make us immune to the legitimate feelings of parents who worry about their children. Too many parents see their kids suffering from loneliness, anxiety, frustration, and a lag in social development. Teachers do all they can to educate and care for their students, even after two stressful years of teaching under adverse conditions, and even with resources already short before the pandemic imposed new costs. We might question someone’s position on an issue like masking in schools, but we cannot assume we know the motives that drive them. We must respect and listen to each other. Our children who attend our local schools, and their parents, are all in this together.
I’m writing to encourage all of us to participate, because we cannot allow our public education system to get overtaken by the vitriol we have seen in other parts of the country. Here in New York, we exercise a large degree of control over public schools through school board elections and budget votes. It’s ironic that these elections, for one of the most important investments our government makes in our future, usually have abysmally low turnouts.
Most school board elections and budget votes are coming up throughout our region on May 17. This is the time when all parents need to fulfill our civic responsibility — and our parental responsibility — to make our voices heard for our kids. Go to your school district’s website. Learn who is running. Attend a presentation about the budget and ask questions. Our children’s education is too important for us to stay home.
Leslie Danks Burke is running for New York State Senate in the 53rd district, which includes all of Tompkins, and parts of Broome, Cortland and Tioga counties.
