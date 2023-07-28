Graffiti: From the Italian word graffiato: “scratched”. Originates from the Greek word “graphein”: to write. (Hence, the graphite in your pencil.). Graffiti began with the first petroglyphs - scratched images on stone faces.
Were these first graffitis art or vandalism? They too were scratched on “public property” without legal permission.
Tags vs Graffiti
Perhaps we can look at a distinction between graffiti and tags. Tags, like any form of writing, are graffitis: Warning tags can be found on appliances. Branding tags can be found on clothing. “LOST CAT” tags can be found all around Ithaca. Tags are placed on property for information, marketing, identification…
As an act of imposing one’s presence on others, tagging has also been around throughout human history. Certainly well before spray paint and indelible markers.
In modern civilization, colonialism is perhaps the most severe and pervasive form of tagging. In its wake are war, slavery, poverty, economic and political turmoil, toxic waste, ecological collapse and climate instability. These tags cannot be scrubbed off the surface of a building or painted over. They are truly indelible.
As the most “privileged” society, we are the greatest taggers of all time. We are the pervasive “LOST CAT” of the world. Perhaps the tags that are “graffiato” on our buildings, signs, bridges and utility boxes here in Ithaca are reminders of this colonial wake?
I am not condoning the tagging of public and private property. However, Hip-Hop, which includes (but is not limited to) graffiti (visual), rap and DJ’ing (music) and breaking (dance) as well as poetry slams and film is indeed constructive, responsive, educational and transformative art. Poignant multi-media art. The four-part documentary “Fight the Power” recently produced and aired on PBS is an excellent primer for Hip-Hop.
For context, graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting “Untitled” from 1982 sold for $110.5 million - one of the most expensive paintings ever purchased.
Masterful Hip-Hop graffiti, captures the zeitgeist of urban life - its chaos, tragedy and triumph, beauty and waste, boldness and noise, flair and style, color, vast variety and diversity. I mourn the recent loss of some of Ithaca’s greatest graffiti on the back wall of the old Greenstar Space. Fortunately, I did get photos a few months before it was painted over.
We need graffiti - to remind us of the aftermath of our history and our present. Not simply as a damning judgement for our past actions, but as a recognition - even a celebration - of the perseverance, resilience, adaptability and indomitable spirit of humanity.
Here in Ithaca, can we provide a designated public space/face for our graffiti artists and celebrate them? Can we host a community event, an opportunity for our graffiti artists so that we can see them create and hear what they have to say?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.