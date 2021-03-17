The City Mayor’s proposal to eliminate the Ithaca Police Department and give away the SWAT Truck is a misguided idea. As the Sheriff of Tompkins County (1999-2010) and a public servant on the County legislature (1994-1998) and as a Village of T-burg Trustee (1990-1993), I have seen the positive outcomes of well thought out reform and change. The current thought process described by the Mayor as “Blue Sky Thinking” is more of Pie in the Sky Thinking that is dangerous and not what is needed or intended by the Governor’s executive order.
During my first few years as Sheriff, I worked 70 plus hours a week to observe and learn all facets of the Sheriff’s office… all which also serve the city residents and taxpayers.
In the early 2000s, it became apparent to me the county needed some sort of highly trained tactical force for properly and safely enforcing the law and maintaining public safety.
Instead of trying to create our own team, Chief Basile of IPD and I discussed the possibility of adding deputies to the city team to create a joint city/county tactical team. The outcome after several months of work and review with both city and county staff was a memorandum signed and reviewed by city and county administration as well as the chief and I. That memorandum is still used to operate the team today.
The success of the team is due to the hard work and leadership of all the members, past and present, including former IPD chiefs John Barber and Pete Tyler.
I wonder if the public understands what the “SWAT truck” is? It is an RV, yes, an RV, designed to be a mobile command center that is segmented and used by command staff and other administrators. Another portion of the mobile command center is used by the highly trained negotiators of the Critical Incident and Negotiation Team, referred to as CINT. The remaining portion, approx. 1/3 of the truck, is used for storage of gear and other items used by the tactical team at the scene of an incident.
Just like every fire department that keeps its trucks supplied and ready to roll in a moment’s notice, law enforcement must do the same. Can you imagine where there is no command center and a vehicle ready to roll with the items you need… Chaos, delay and possibly worse will occur! What will replace your command center where the trained people gather to put a plan together to work towards a safe and successful outcome at a high-risk incident? Please reconsider this short-sighted idea!
Can you imagine a fire department that first has to load its fire hose and water on a truck before they head off to a fire? It is the equivalent or worse if you give away such an important tool like the “SWAT truck” you already own to another agency.
The Governor’s august letter to executive leaders and police commanders regarding his executive order for police reform indicated “collaborative” is the key word to this process. He further indicated, “It would be a mistake to frame these discussions as an adversarial process or an effort to impose top-down solutions. Issues must be aired but solutions must be crafted”.
Given that, I urge you to work and listen to all parties… community members and police in a collaborative manner and make positive change. I know it can be done. I have seen it happen before. It will take everyone listening and working for reasonable solutions and reform, not a politically motivated top-down document to destroy the Ithaca City Police Department.
You can’t accomplish police reform and solid public safety practices when you hold the employment, career and livelihood of your staff over their head.
