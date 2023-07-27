I know I am one of several Executive Directors of local nonprofit organizations who find themselves in the position of seeking new board members to contribute their skills and perspectives to our organizations, and who will help further our missions and values through their Board service.
Nonprofit organizations play important roles in our community, taking on a wide range of issues such as health care, environmental concerns, aging well and education. Serving on the board of one of these nonprofits provides the opportunity to not only align your personal values with an organization’s mission, but also to use your skills and lived experiences to make a lasting impact on your community. If you have experience in strategic planning, finance, program development, fundraising, or other important areas, your service would be invaluable to area nonprofits as they navigate complex situations in pursuit of their missions.
Many nonprofits are made up of small (but mighty!) staff teams that take on everything from fundraising to programming to maintaining and repairing facilities.
Board members, with a diversity of experiences and skills, contribute important knowledge and overall support that are crucial to the success of the organization. My own experience as both a board member of various organizations and a leader of a nonprofit has clearly shown me, from both sides of the coin, how much of an impact can be made by a group of dedicated board members!
While joining a board is a commitment of time and energy, the rewards of serving on a diverse and active board are well worth the effort. Won’t you consider sharing your time and talents?
Lifelong, a community center whose mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Tompkins County, is growing and expanding our outreach and offerings to adults age 50+ in our community. We are actively seeking individuals who can bring diverse perspectives to our board, including those from underrepresented groups.
Board members should be willing to be a supporting member of Lifelong, fully engage at board meetings 6x/year, and actively participate on 1-2 board committees. If you, or someone you know would be interested in helping Lifelong to grow and serve more adults in our community, or if you’d like more information about this opportunity, please contact Sheila Squier, Lifelong Board Chair, by email at Sheila.squier@gmail.com.
