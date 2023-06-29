Access to basic electricity and heat should not be considered a luxury. They are basic needs every family utilizes in their home every day. To see utility companies like NYSEG not address that need and propose double-digit price hikes to their services is deeply disappointing.
The proposed rate hikes are not insignificant: NYSEG has put forth a 14.9 percent increase for gas and a whopping 34.9 percent for electricity. Such an increase will put countless families underwater, financially. So many households across the county already struggle to pay their bills through no fault of their own. The proposed hikes will do nothing more than worsen the financial burdens faced every day by working families in our community.
It’s time to address this problem head-on. We must hold utility companies accountable. As the monopoly stakeholder of the Binghamton gas and electric market, NYSEG has an obligation to its customers to provide their services at a reasonable price and to deliver high-quality and consistent customer service.
I, along with my colleague Assemblywoman Dr. Anna Kelles, have written a letter to Governor Hochul and the chairman of the State Public Service Commission, calling on them to reject NYSEG’s proposal. Many households are only just beginning to find financial stability in the post-COVID era. We must empower and uplift working families, not continue to create more financial barriers as they struggle to make ends meet.
Additionally, it is important that utility customers receive quality service from NYSEG, and it would not be unreasonable to assume higher rates would mean improved service. The Department of Public Service’s Office of Consumer Services is currently investigating monopoly utilities for egregious billing errors. One residential customer even reported their home was billed $68,000. The companies’ own president has called the billing problems a “storm,” that despite the companies’ claims of progress, shows no signs of abating. With recurring transparency issues and other errors, we cannot possibly allow a rate increase to be granted.
As the State Senator representing Broome, Tompkins and Cortland counties, I am committed to holding utility companies accountable to their customers, the public. To best do that, I want to hear directly from my constituents. I’ve created a short survey to collect information on the impact rising utility costs have had on residents. My goal is to address our community’s needs head-on and ensure more equitable access to public utilities.
Senator Lea Webb chairs the Senate’s Women’s Issues Committee. She served on the Binghamton City Council before being elected to represent the 52nd district of the NY State Senate, which includes Cortland County, Tompkins County, and part of Broome County.
