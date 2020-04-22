Last month, thousands like me joined in petitioning and calling on the Common Council to demand a Rent Freeze. Small landlords and city legislators have been against the idea, arguing that a Rent Freeze just passes the burden from renters to landlords, instead of focusing on who really owns and controls our housing: banks and other big-money institutions. They are mistaken.
Besides addressing an immediate need of our most vulnerable neighbors, a Rent Freeze has strong potential to join tenants and homeowners in like-minded solidarity. Yes, really — passing control of our City’s COVID-19 response from the few to the many would unite us in our collective struggle by legally erasing the rent debt that draws an illusory divide between the interests of tenants and landlords. It would accelerate our shared understanding that while the poorest were hit first, we are all underdogs in the same fight between the 99 percent and the 1 percent. It would stop landlords from being forced to defend the interests of six-to-seven- figure lenders during a pandemic, at the expense of Ithaca’s renters.
But there’s a less ideological argument for a Rent Freeze, too: the democratic one. The Census Bureau says Ithaca is 70% renters, and when our present health crisis first threatened a socioeconomic collapse, most of us took a personal interest in the matter of shelter. In conversation with the newly-formed Ithaca Tenants Union, we agreed that with a temporary moratorium on evictions in place, next up was looking ahead to the day it will be lifted, June 20, when many low-income people will owe rent debt and face eviction all at once in a still- struggling economy. With the help of lawyers, we settled on introducing an amendment to Chapter 48 of the City Code that would allow the Mayor to restrict business activity involving rental income during a declared State of Emergency. From a democratic standpoint, a Rent Freeze seemed pretty open-and-shut, since more of Ithaca pays rent than collects it. To test the support, we drafted a petition, posted it on social media and watched well over a thousand sign their names in less than a day. Within a week, the petition had twice as many signatures as the Mayor got votes in his last election. We realized we had something.
The Ithaca DSA voted to make the Rent Freeze their core focus, and the Workers’ Center spread word of the growing demand to thousands of working-class Ithacans. United behind escalating our push to level the economic playing field, we plowed ahead, creating spreadsheets, surveys
and group chats, linking together hundreds of Ithacans with phones at the ready. On March 30, we made over 400 calls—occupying our Council’s phones the way we could have occupied their offices under less dire circumstances.
By the third day, with somewhere between 1,200 and 1,500 calls, leaving their phones dancing across desks and their voicemail boxes full, not a single Councilperson agreed to stand with us. They’d talk to us for a minute, but only to offer their opinion that a Rent Freeze would make things worse, sending us away with a pat on the head and an assurance that they know what’s best and we don’t.
On one call, 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal—a democratically elected representative—summarized the legislative attitude rather brazenly when he asked, “So, if a certain number of people are asking me to do one thing, and this other number of people are asking me to do another thing, I should just go with what the bigger number of people are saying?”
Despite what they’ve said in public statements, the process of politely telling Common Council how many Ithacans agree a Rent Freeze would make things better lasted weeks before we escalated to a phone zap in an attempt to show them. At their monthly meeting that Wednesday night, which omitted the usual chance for any Ithacan to hold the floor for three minutes, the most they promised was to advocate on our behalf—a strange offer, after spending much of the meeting discussing how overwhelmed they were with our ability to advocate for ourselves. They insisted on not acting until we had one policy to address every housing and business need at once, and scoffed at the idea of serving the most vulnerable first. But then, as mortgage and business relief laws began to pass—most recently $5,000 forgivable loans from the city to small businesses—Ithaca’s legislators didn’t include us. They still haven’t.
Responding to the proposed amendment itself, Mayor Svante revealed his primary concern was how “even if that worked... we would have likely been facing a series of lawsuits that we would have been on the losing side of.”
His admission solidified our fear that strength in numbers only matters to Ithaca’s City legislature if those numbers follow dollar signs. Common Council’s reaction to the public calls for an Ithaca Rent Freeze is a clear acknowledgement that the demands and threats of those with money and power are far more important to them than the needs or the outrage of the poor. If they allow homelessness through their inaction, the unhoused cannot sue. Tenants need another source of power.
Luckily for us, the organizing strength of Ithaca’s working-class renters is only growing through our blossoming Tenants’ Union. Even though we haven’t yet gotten the policy we want, April was the Common Council’s first chance to act—not their last.
The fact that they saw what we could do in just a few days, and the stream of leaks revealing the Landlords’ Association’s frightened whispers, indignant shouts and lawyerings-up, are signs that we are on a path to building formidable tenant power. Many volunteers were especially frustrated by the apathy and even hostility of their supposed representatives on Common Council, and are seriously considering the idea of running against them.
Renters, join the Tenants Union. It’s long overdue.
Solidarity,
Genevieve Rand
