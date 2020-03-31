As communities across the nation continue to grapple with coronavirus, there has been significant concern about how the pandemic will impact our elections. This past weekend, Governor Cuomo postponed the New York State Presidential Primary from April 28 to June 23, the same date as the state and congressional primaries.
This was the right decision. Still, even with the later primary date, there is a serious risk that the coronavirus pandemic could dampen voter turnout, compromising the integrity of our elections. The 1918 influenza outbreak occurred in two waves, one in the spring and one in the fall, and that November, voter turnout in the 1918 midterm elections plummeted. If the coronavirus pandemic lingers or appears in a second wave this fall, voters will not want to show up to polling places. We should not force New Yorkers to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote.
Voting by mail would solve this problem. It meets voters where they are, allowing them to vote from the comfort of their homes. The evidence from other states that have made this switch, like Washington, Oregon and Colorado, is encouraging. In Washington, for instance, which saw an early surge of infection rates, voter turnout has not been impacted. In fact, Washington’s March Presidential primary set a record for turnout.
New York State should follow this lead. Last year, the state approved a package of historic election reforms, including early voting. But our state still doesn’t allow what’s known as “no excuse” absentee voting. In order to submit an absentee ballot in New York, you must have a valid reason. These reasons include absence from your county of residence on Election Day, illness or disability.
As part of last year’s electoral reforms, the state did set in motion a constitutional amendment that would allow no excuse absentee voting, but the measure hasn’t become law yet, and the process to make it a law is not a speedy one. Amending the constitution in New York takes a majority vote of both chambers of the legislature in two successive legislative sessions. The proposed amendment must then be approved by the public in a general statewide vote. Under this process, the soonest the amendment could appear on the ballot is 2021.
With new cases of coronavirus appearing all over the state, and the June primaries less than three months away, we don’t have the luxury of time. The state gives counties the power to expand absentee voting during public health emergencies, something Erie County recently announced it was doing. However, a patchwork response is insufficient. The state must act—and act quickly.
There have been some encouraging signs. Last week, New York State Attorney General Tish James called on Governor Cuomo to sign an executive order that would expand absentee voting for the Presidential primary and authorize the New York State Board of Elections to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state.
This is the right direction. But making the switch to voting by mail won’t be easy. States that have successfully made this transition have typically done it over the course of years, not months. Still, it is crucial that we take this step now. We live in an increasingly unpredictable world. In the last two decades, we have witnessed two major disruptions that brought life in New York State to a standstill: 9/11, and now, the coronavirus pandemic.
The coming years will likely be difficult ones for New Yorkers. Our elected leaders will be confronted by grave decisions at the federal, state and local level as they grapple with the painful budgetary impacts of this crisis. We must give voters every opportunity to choose those leaders. Democracy is central to who we are, and it must be protected. Allowing everyone to vote by mail is a proven means of expanding ballot access and safeguarding democracy.
