Compelled by recent killings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, let us reflect on possible means by which recurrences of horrific situations, like those mentioned above, might be reduced, if not completely averted. So, lets begin by reflecting on a comparison of fitting historical situations involving two young men who had planned acts of mayhem at opening night screenings of Batman and Twilight blockbusters.
As many of us recall, James Holmes, looking like "The Joker," walked into an Aurora, Colorado theater exit door and opened fire on the capacity audience. He killed 10 moviegoers and wounded over 50, one of whom was a Syracuse alum who was staying with nearby friends while celebrating his recent graduation from SU by biking across the country. He needed many surgeries to remove buckshot from his upper body.
A key question is "why didn't anyone make note of Holmes drift to the dark side before he wreaked havoc at the Dark Knight opening?" The answer is that Dr. Lynne Fenton, Director of Mental Health at University of Colorado Aurora, did diagnose "Jimmy" Holmes as a threat and recommended that he be institutionalized before he hurts himself and/or others.
Tragically, her recommendation was overridden by a committee, comprised of a dean, a professor and the chief of the Colorado University Campus Police. To compound the painful irony, this "disciplinary" committee was created by Dr. Fenton. What is a significant takeaway from the outcome? I'd suggest that the diagnoses and treatment recommendations of the mental health professional that is most familiar with the party in question be given greater weight than that of all the others on the committee, especially in matters of this gravity.
After finding two AR-15's and a drawer filled with ammo, Blaec Lammers mother, Tricia, called the police in Bogota, Missouri. They tracked him down at a local cafe and brought him in for questioning. He eventually made statements which indicated he'd been planning an attack on an opening-night showing of the second film in the Twilight series. Since then, his parents have contended that their son is mentally unstable and was easily manipulated into confessing he had the intention to commit mass murder, even if that wasn't actually the case. (Also, he'd given the AR-15's to his girlfriend's father.) Lammers' appeals of his 15-year prison sentence have been rejected twice, the last time by a six-to-one majority at the Missouri Supreme Court.
A substantial takeaway from this outcome is that if one has reason to believe that a family member or friend may be planning (or may have committed) an act of killing, the concerned individual should seek psychiatric care, including, if advised, the institutionalization of the person who is showing, or has shown, signs of a violent breakdown. In this setting, a thus affected individual has an enhanced opportunity to get the kind of therapy which could assist him or her in re-gaining a viable state of mental health.
Let's look at a somewhat parallel situation which can provide us with examples wherein instructive lessons may reside. Consider the case of Amy Bishop, a neurobiologist and assistant professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. In February 2010, she brought a handgun to a faculty meeting where she knew she was to be denied tenure. She proceeded to wound three of her colleagues and kill three others. She is now doing a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
In the investigation after the tragedy at Huntsville, a couple of Alabama detectives went to Dr. Bishop's mother's home in Boston. Based on finding pertinent newspaper articles and on an ensuing discussion with Mrs. Bishop, it was determined that, as a younger girl, Amy had an argument with her big brother and shot him to death. In the investigation in the aftermath of that killing, Mrs. Bishop had told police that it was an accident which took place while her kids were playing with a rifle.
Thus, it's legitimate to posit that one consequence of Mrs. Bishop's "protective lie" was that her daughter didn't receive the intensive psychiatric attention she needed. Thus, years later, the 45-year-old Amy Bishop sought to address an institutional challenge to her life situation by terminating the lives of six leaders of her department. Her former department chair returned to teaching a few years ago, though he was still recovering from his head wounds, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education
It is situations like the above which underscore the validity of former Congressman Patrick Kennedy's observation (made when speaking at both Syracuse and Cornell Universities several years ago) that our society needs legislation that will compel Americans to get a yearly "check up from the neck up." Given the increasing frequency of killings — Buffalo, Uvalde and at music festivals in Taft, Oklahoma (5/29/22) and Las Vegas (2017) quite possibly our society would benefit if people got bi-yearly mental health examinations.
Let me shift from the previously discussed situations to ongoing scenarios that merit our attention. Consider the comments of Dr. Lillian Liao, a pediatric trauma surgeon who treated some of the Uvalde victims. She noted that high velocity gun/bullet injuries were (and are) more destructive on the bodies of children. Thus, Dr. Liao contends that the power of the AR-15 contributed significantly to the magnitude of the slaughter. (B. Goldberg, LAT Letters, 5/27/22). Therefore, we have additional basis for the banning of the sale of these weapons (and ammo for them) especially when the buyer is under 21.
In a related vein, there should be "Red Flag Laws" to allow taking away guns from people identified as dangerous. While congressional leaders and others debate details re: these issues, one "common sense" corollary should be to refrain from giving your son a high-powered weapon. This was the case with Adam Lanza's mother, who took him to a nearby firing range to learn how to use the gun. On Dec. 14, 2012, she was killed in their home before Adam went to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where he gunned down 20 first graders and six adults, plus himself.
It wasn't until after this tragedy when investigators noted that, on his bedroom wall, Lanza had a newspaper article about a neo-Nazi mass murderer who had killed over 90 people, most of whom were at a summer youth camp in Norway. Somebody (mother or estranged father) could have been motivated to look for indicators of this sort, if a Red Flag Law called for due diligence in these matters.
Finally, for now, let's develop a sense of peer group responsibility re: responding to clearly unhinged behavior, as demonstrated by Jared Lee Loughner. At age 22, he was known for his rants; some of his dormmates at a community college in Arizona, when interviewed by an LA Times reporter, spoke of how Jared Lee would rage at Rep. Gabrielle Giffords when she appeared on the television news. "I'm going to kill you, you !**#!” - expletives deleted, Loughner would scream at the dorm lounge tv screen. His fellow students later claimed they thought Jared was joking around.
Perhaps, if there was a Code of Conduct which compelled students at the college to speak with a counselor or administrator if a fellow student was/is demonstrating eruptive behavior which may call for psychological intervention, another slaughter could've been averted. However, instead, on Jan. 8, 2011, Loughner brought his semi-automatic Glock to a Tucson supermarket where Gabrielle Giffords was holding a meet-and-greet with constituents. He killed six (including a 6-year-old) and wounded 11, including Giffords, a Cornell alumna. Her significant head injuries eventually led Rep. Giffords to resign her Congressional seat. She remains active in civic matters, including gun control issues.
(The information in this piece was acquired from a variety of sources, including the LAT, the NYT, and a government information sheet.)
