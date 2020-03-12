I'm writing to you and the Ithaca Times as owner of 104 East State and member of the Ithaca community who really cares about our local economy and its well being.
The Conference Center isn’t about investing 36 million at 3 percent. That is a mindset of an investor who thinks in terms of return, of maximizing his margin. The writer in that sense as a landlord and owner of rental property in Ithaca is focused on and reflects the mindset of the rental business in a college town. It’s the mindset of let’s build luxury apartments over affordable ones. Affordable housing doesn’t get built by investors seeking the biggest profit - nor does a project that serves the common good of our local economy as the conference center would. Facilities like the conference center don’t get built by investors seeking first and foremost the biggest return on a dollar.
Fundamentally what is never said in your guest opinion is that the downtown business core of Ithaca supports the conference center. The notion that the monies being raised for the center can simply be put into another business project is totally false. The notion that there is some other business that would be a better investment is typical of silo thinking. The center is not being funded with tax payer money. The center is funded by dedicated monies that would become available specifically to build a conference center. The center is being funded as a result of hospitality businesses willing to commit to charging a fee specifically in support of the center. The fact that hundreds of employees of downtown businesses would benefit doesn’t even get mentioned. We have thousands working in retail, in the food and beverage industry in hospitality and services businesses that depend on visitors and on tourists. Let's think people coming before profit.
The fear that "the conference center has to lose money" is a form of lie that apparently if told often enough becomes the truth. Seems to be part of how our world operates currently.
Every downtown restaurant, every retail business, many services businesses will be positively impacted. How many good small businesses have gone under in the past because of our feast and famine local economy? The conference center is about year-round business opportunity during the week, not just Friday through Sunday. Not just when parents of students are in town.
There is no project equivalent to the conference center that offers the opportunity for every business that wishes to engage to positively impact their cash flow. This isn’t about the hotels and room occupancy. It’s much more than that.
-- This is a conference center in a college town - not a convention center in a mega-urban setting. We are not talking about a million square feet we are talking about a right sized conference facility for this city for this region. We have heard over and over again of conference opportunity not realized. We are not talking about pie in the sky; we are talking about real, sustainable business opportunity.
-- This is a conference center in a destination city - we are fortunate to be blessed with natural beauty that serves as a magnet for drawing visitors and tourists. The center will make us a more powerful magnet and reduce the peaks and valleys throughout the year.
-- This is a conference center supported by a wide majority of downtown business - who will have skin in the game.
These three factors are three essential criteria for success - and we have them. We don't need to create them.
What is worst case? Market dynamics shift. Is it so hard to believe a successful conversion to a different mix of uses isn't possible? This is no different than a landlord changing over parts of a building to offices or apartments as needs change. We are talking about two floors; we're talking about a facility that is certainly much easier to re-purpose if the need ever should arise than some specialized factory. Imagination and resourcefulness aren’t lacking in our city.
People, Planet, Profit -- seems like we collectively get it that people go before profit at least as a community value; and without a planet - there are no people, let alone profit. Put people – employees, employers across the many, many downtown businesses – ahead of size of profit.•
