Stella Frank’s guest opinion in the Ithaca Times, June 14, 2023, titled “Ithaca: The City Almost Everyone Can’t Wait to Leave,” has been on my desk for several weeks. Ms. Frank is certainly right that over time people have left Ithaca—and in great numbers. As early as 1846 an unnamed writer in the local newspaper commented that while the population of Ithaca was variable and continued to grow, that number represented many new people who came into the village replacing those who had left.
He [and I assume the writer was male] noted that while Ithaca was an agreeable village it was not a place that encouraged the young. Wages were low, in 1846, and thus discouraged young men from remaining as clerks when they wanted to be manager, or laborers, when they wanted to invent and create their own products. What young person, he asked would work for years for “distant comfort” when opportunities for advancement lay elsewhere.
Good land pulled people away in the nineteenth-century: flat land in Ohio in the 1830s, new federal land in the Western Reserve enticed many local people to leave for Michigan and even across the Mississippi, and the lure of gold in California beckoned some, although one Trumansburg father, I recall, offered his son a large sum of money to remain and take up the family business.
If you look at the population of the county over the course of the nineteenth century it is clear that our rural population decreased over time: the town of Ithaca, for example, had 6,843 residents in 1860 but declined to 1,268 by 1900. Large families generally saw some of the younger generation set out to make their fortunes elsewhere, as rural land could only be cut so many ways to provide a decent living.
Ithaca grew from village to city (in 1888) and some families remained, its population increased over time, but it was largely a replacement population—of newcomers outnumbering those out-going. Industries drew in workers, as did Cornell University and then Ithaca College bringing students and some families into the city. Many realized that Ithaca was a good place to raise a family, but they came to see that their children needed, for the most part, to leave in order to live out their own dreams.
Yet, while people left Ithaca for all the reasons that Ms. Frank suggests, many who leave return. Some students relocate to Ithaca after finishing their education elsewhere. Some retire here. W. Dale Brown noted in “One Day in Ithaca,” that when he retired in 1966, he planned to return to his hometown, yet was still in Ithaca twenty years later as an “ideal retirement situation.” Mark A. Turnquist wrote in that same collection of essays, that he thought about leaving Ithaca for another job but he “discovered how deeply attached to Ithaca my wife and children” were and so the family remained. Linda Thompson Bower noted that she had first come to Ithaca in 1969, left, but returned in 1973 “even though all of my family and friends were in Buffalo. It is a decision I have never regretted. After living in such a beautiful area like Ithaca, I knew I would never be happy anywhere else.” Meredith Kruse wrote that at the age of 18 and a student, she already considered Ithaca home.
As Ms. Frank notes, she grew up here, felt it a boring place to be, received her education elsewhere but returned. Her frustrations about the cost of living and the economy echo down through the ages. For every person who left and then returned to Ithaca, there have always been those who could not find comfort here. Molly English Keene, writing in “One Day in Ithaca,” much preferred Syracuse, and hoped she would not live out her life in Ithaca. I hope she found her place elsewhere.
A small city cannot be everything to everyone. Some people stay because they feel rooted, some because they have found a way to make this place work for them; some remain because of family or friends. And some will always leave—but they take a bit of Ithaca with them as their comparison to elsewhere.
