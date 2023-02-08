Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
A look back at downtown business these past few years suggest a similar pattern to the Temple's misfortune. Has anyone noticed? Its not a pretty picture. The popular State Diner and Manos diner have both closed along with TOPS, Madeline's, Main Moon China Buffet, Hai Hong Chinese Restaurant on West State, the Rose, Lehigh Valley House, Joe's, Lucatelli's, Wings, The Nines, Billy Bob Jack's, Greek House, Angleheart's Vegetarian, John's Convenience Store on West State, Bistro Q, Coyote Loco, Centini's Coddington Restaurant, Bishop's, What's Your Beef on East Hill Plaza, Billy Bob's. And The Shops at Ithaca Mall; nearly empty (Sears, Bon Ton and the movie theater are now gone), Pizza Hut has been closed for many years, Friendly's, Tim Horton's and Turback's are also gone, and many more. And how about Collegetown? That swoosh you hear is millions of dollars in sales tax revenue leaving the county each month! Out the window! And where will you take your mother for dinner when she visits? Or will she?
But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel? Good for some, blurry for others. Massive high-rise buildings continue to blur our skyline downtown while many Ithaca businesses struggle to make ends meet. Land shrinks, air is polluted, property taxes sore, Assessments are way out of line with this near-recession, high-inflation environment. There is never enough parking, and heavy traffic creeps through our fair city 24/7, further causing more pollution and damage to our roadways; another speed bump; another detour! City and county vacancies are a concern for landlords; over-regulation in a tough rental business can do more harm than good. Crime exists throughout the city along with homelessness and drugs. Is there a solution? We need to beef up our Police Department and the Public Works Department; both are understaffed. (I'm tired of all those pot holes and hearing gun shots in the middle of the night). Homeowners are paying a greater percentage of their spendable income every year in property taxes, and getting much less. We need to put a cap on these regressive taxes! They are doing more harm than good.
There may also be another 'light at the end of the tunnel' up on South Hill. A $300 million project being developed on the former Morse Chain/Borg Warner plant. It is slated for mixed-use development (94 apartments with the remaining space for commercial). Years away from completion and millions away from the finish line, will it be enough to stimulate downtown Ithaca? And the old Ithaca Gun factory site bringing new housing into the area. Let's hope it survives this time and is affordable. Again, the impact is unknown; questionable.
The Mayor's office is up for reelection soon, along with all of Ithaca's Common Council seats, leaving potential for big change in city government. Common Council will have their hands full. Even though the city is heavily Democratic, lets hope the elections will bring more balance to council. We need change! More incentives for business!
Filling the Masonic Temple now seems the least of our problems. How about filling the new City Manager position? We need to do it soon. Whatever it takes! Don't expect the schools to bail us out. The city manager job is important enough and critical enough to warrant a high priority 'national search.'
