In January 2023, Southside Community Center’s RIBs and Bike Walk Tompkins (BWT) suffered two, calculated bike thefts. The first happened in the first week of January when BWT staff found its bike education trailer with locks cut off and 10 refurbished bikes gone. The following week, refurbished bikes disappeared from RIBs while the shop was closed. The combined financial impact was the loss of $2000+ of potential income to our programs and over $1,000 in additional expenses to fix damage and install security measures. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the ongoing struggle with bike theft in Ithaca that has affected countless individuals, local businesses, and our community bike shops. How can we tackle the issue of bike theft with compassion and empathy, treating it as a symptom of an inequitable transportation system?
Many of you know Southside Community Center from their programs that educate youth, feed community members, and empower Black Americans through joyful events. You may also know Bike Walk Tompkins as the organization behind Streets Alive! Ithaca, Ithaca’s only open streets festival and for our advocacy on behalf of bicycling and pedestrian transportation needs. What you may not know is both of these two organizations are locally funded non-profits working to increase access to free and affordable bikes in the greater Ithaca area. Whether a person wants to go RIBs to open shop hours to build a bike or check out BWT’s ongoing bike match program, pop-up repair clinics, and newly created open shop hours, there is something for everyone. In 2022, the combined effort of both organizations allowed 175+ refurbished bikes to be sold at low-to-no cost and 50 youth bikes donated to local elementary school bike programs. We believe our organizations go above and beyond in our missions to address systemic transportation inequity by consistently providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation via personal bicycle ownership. This is why it deeply hurts us to suffer what feels like planned theft of our facilities.
What can you do right now to reduce bike theft in our community? Our first recommendation is to use your social media, list servs, and personal community connections to spread awareness of programs already in place to serve folks in need of bicycles. One excellent example is GO ITHACA’s Easy Access (EA) program, which provides additional commuter benefit options for folks with income at or below 150% of the US Federal Poverty Guideline. GO members who qualify for EA can get discounts on TCAT and Ithaca Bikeshare memberships, have a Bike Walk Tompkins and RIBs refurbished bike completely paid for, or use benefits in the purchase of walking shoes, warm winter clothes, and much more to help with one’s transportation needs.
Our second recommendation is to safeguard your personal bicycles as best you can by: 1) parking them indoors whenever possible; 2) using heavy chain locks and u-locks to affix your bike’s frame to something with a sturdy foundation such as a bike rack and railings/fences with concrete bases; 3) investing in an Apple tag or similar gps tracking devices that can be attached to your bike; and 4) keeping record of your bike’s serial number, make/model, and aesthetic features via bikeindex.org and in your personal records in case your bike is stolen. Bike Walk Tompkins has a knowledgeable team that can help individuals locate their bike’s serial number, get them setup on the Bike Index, assist in attaching a GPS tracker, and provide low-cost bike locks. Additionally, local bike shops have access to a larger variety of locking mechanisms and are great resources for on-going bike maintenance and support.
Our last recommendation would be to engage with your local community bike shops! RIBs and BWT are on the front line in expanding our bicycling community in the greater Ithaca area. Support can look like financial and in-kind donations, attending or volunteering your time at our events, and advocating for programs, projects, and policies that enable vulnerable road users like bicyclists and pedestrians to feel safe traveling in our community. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting Bike Walk Tompkins website (bikewalktompkins.org) and Southside Community Center’s website (sspride.org). Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.