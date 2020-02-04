Dear Honorable Judge Rowley,
I am writing today to request that you vacate the 2017 second-degree murder judgement against Nagee Green, on the basis that he did not receive a fair trial. Insufficient evidence, police misconduct, jury bias, and inadequate legal defense have all combined in Nagee’s case to produce a deep perversion of justice.
I recently learned about Nagee’s case, and the shocking irregularities and improprieties of both the trial and pre-trial events. Perhaps the most shocking fact is that an eyewitness, whose description of the assailant did not match Mr. Green’s appearance, was not put on the stand to testify during the trial. This testimony would have gone a long way towards exonerating Nagee, especially in light of the incredible dearth of material evidence in the case.
As I understand it, the police did not bring forth any DNA evidence, fingerprints, or video footage of the actual altercation. In fact, it appears that their case was based almost entirely on a coerced confession, during which the police lied repeatedly to Nagee (about having DNA evidence, about having drugged him with “truth serum”, etc). The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits coercive questioning by police officers, and the confession that they forced out of a scared young man should not have been admitted as evidence. I believe that the police and the district attorney were desperate to solve this shocking and brutal crime, and pinned the crime on Mr. Green, despite the lack of evidence, in order to close the case and make themselves look good.
Finally, I must raise the point of jury bias. The jury foreman, Jack Myers, stated that DA Van Houten had been his own attorney and his family’s attorney for a long time. I cannot understand how such a close relationship between juror and DA did not result in that juror’s exclusion from the trial. Impartiality was simply not possible for Mr. Myers.
I was not present at the tragic stabbing that resulted in the death of Anthony Nazaire, and I cannot tell you for certain whether Nagee was involved in the altercation. However, I can clearly see that this young man was treated unfairly by the justice system, that his civil rights were violated, and that he has now suffered for nearly four years in prison, away from his family and his young daughter, all because of a deeply flawed and unfair trial.
You alone have the opportunity to correct this injustice. You are holding Nagee Green’s future in your hands and I strongly hope that you will do the right thing and free this young man until a retrial can take place. Thank you for your time.
