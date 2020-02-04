Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of snow and sleet late. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.