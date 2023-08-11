Let us all cheer John Wertis for his years as Ulysses Town Historian. John took up the position in 2013 and dug into the possibilities. John has led numerous walks in Ulysses to look in depth at the history left on the land and that which can be found in the records. Partnered with Historic Ithaca, John has led several popular tours in Grove Cemetery, each time focusing on different features and populations buried there.
He brought Ulysses’ early Black history alive, installed a historical marker in 2015 noting Lloyd Dorsey’s place in the Town and later he propelled, with others, roadside marker commemorating the history of the Moog presence. He was involved with the installation of the Ulysses Bicentennial Historic marker, the marker at the Tompkins County Poor House, the marker at the Preventorium, and he was instrumental in the Tompkins County Historical Commission’s Suffrage Marker program.
John has given talks on various topics around the country and he has contributed over two dozen articles to local newspapers. He is a member of the Municipal Historians of Tompkins County, the Tompkins County Historical Commission, the Ulysses Historical Society, and the Association of Public Historians. He has well represented the Town of Ulysses.
The position of municipal historian dates to 1917 when the State Historian created the program that mandated any community with more than 400 residents, appoint a historian. The only requirements were that the historian submit an annual report and a fireproof safe in which to keep items.
John expanded the activities of the Ulysses Town Historian and is to be congratulated for his real service to the community. John has helped us see what is in front of us, and to remember origins and development of the Town.
