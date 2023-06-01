Zoning has been a contentious issue in the Town of Caroline and people on both sides of it are frustrated. But while zoning is the spark for this editorial, it is not what the editorial is about. This editorial is about the Democrat in Name Only (DINO) movement and preservation of election integrity and the democratic process.
To provide a bit of background, on February 11, 2023, anti-zoning proponents in the Town of Caroline videotaped a meeting they held at the Brooktondale Fire Hall and posted it on a Facebook Group entitled “Caroline Hates Zoning.” The video has subsequently been taken down, but a section of it is currently available on the website of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee (https://www.facebook.com/TCDemocrats/videos/260044706399256). The video shows former Republican Town Board Member and Town Supervisor candidate Pete Hoyt saying the following:
“This Tuesday, February the 14th, is the last day for changing parties. I think you’re all aware, we’ve got a little DINO movement here, Democrat in Name Only. Many of us have jumped in already, myself included, and the purpose of that is so we can vote in the Democratic Primary .... I think it’s very important to get as many people to switch parties.... It’s important to get a lot of people changed....”
“There are these little cards out by the table there where you walk in. If you haven’t already, please take (one), and if you’re not a Democrat, and you’re willing to change parties for the cause. You can always change back later. I think it would be very useful if you filled one of these out and left it with us here. I’ll be going down to the Board of Elections personally Tuesday afternoon with whatever we’ve got. So, I ask, you know, those of you who haven’t done it before, please consider doing it very seriously.”
Mr. Hoyt, and others that he mentions but doesn’t name, engaged in a concerted effort to get community members to change their party affiliation so that they could sign nominating petitions for an alternate slate of Democratic Party candidates and force a primary. He’s clearly not recruiting authentic converts to the Democratic Party, since he says “You can always change back later.”
It is not illegal for people to switch political parties and as some may claim, Democrats are not afraid of primaries. What’s at issue is coordinating a party-switching effort and deliberately misleading people into voting for DINOs.
This is called party raiding, it is illegal under New York State Election Law 17-102 Sections 4 and 5, and the video evidence is clear.
Party raiding in the scope of criminal activity is classified as a misdemeanor, but this classification should not be construed to mean that it is a minor offense. Over the past several years we have watched numerous efforts, across the nation and mostly conducted by MAGA Republicans, to undermine our electoral processes. These efforts include disproven allegations of voting machine tampering, filing false slates of electors to the Electoral College, and attacking the United States Capital on January 6, 2021 in an effort to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.
Party raiding is not on the same level as any of these activities, but it is rooted, nurtured, and grown in the same anti-democratic soil.
We, the undersigned, former and current public officials of different municipal and county governing bodies located in Tompkins County, swore an oath to defend the Constitution and to uphold the rule of law. We maintain our loyalty to this oath and believe it is our duty to advocate on its behalf. Pete Hoyt took that same oath as a Town Board member, but he has failed to live up to it. He is now attempting to pervert and subvert legitimate electoral processes - to deliberately mislead voters - in service to a political agenda. He should be held to account for it.
Since there is video evidence that appears to show a violation of New York State Election Law 17-102 Sections 4 and 5, we call on District Attorney Matt Van Houten to investigate Mr. Hoyt, his collaborators, and anyone else involved in this unethical and fundamentally undemocratic scheme and to take action as appropriate.
But whether this DINO movement is illegal under the law is besides the point when Democrats go to the polls on June 27. Voters must decide if they want to be governed by people who have conspired to manipulate an election. If they’ll lie to you to get your vote, what else will they lie to you about once they’re in office?
Our democracy is sacred and if we do not defend it, we will not preserve it.
