Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.