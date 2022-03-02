In her opinion piece published in last week's Ithaca Times, Alana Byrd forgot to mention who she works for. Ms. Byrd moved to Ithaca last fall to take up a lobbying and organizing position funded by People For the American Way (PFAW), a national not for profit "progressive advocacy" organization.
Our own former mayor, Svante Myrick (whom I consider a friend), has worked part time for PFAW for the past 4 or 5 years. He has now taken a full time position as PFAW's Executive Director. Ms. Byrd has landed in Ithaca as a "hired pen," tasked with helping Svante promote his vision of what police reimagining should be. PFAW's website is already boasting about what they call "the Ithaca Model." In fact, this model is far from being fully built.
Common Council and the citizens of Ithaca won't even see the initial recommendations of the Reimagining Task Force until this week. Ms. Byrd's opinions may express the positions of herself and her employer, but they demonstrate a lack of familiarity with IPD and do not shed new light.
Ms. Byrd clearly doesn't care much for the Ithaca City Police Officers' union, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, or PBA. This is not surprising because the PBA and former mayor Myrick have been at loggerheads off and on for years. Some of the PBA's statements about Mayor Myrick have been over-personal and inaccurate, in my opinion. Some of their Facebook posts have been less than helpful in bringing our community together. That said, it is understandable that PBA union membership, who went without a contract for the past 10 years of the Myrick administration, might be concerned about losing their jobs going forward. Cops are career professionals. They have families, too… For Ms. Byrd to claim that the PBA is attempting to scare the public and use disinformation as their "primary ammunition" is an exaggeration, and demonstrates a lack of understanding and empathy for both our IPD officers and for the residents of Ithaca.
In a letter to a West Hill newsletter written last December (in which she also failed to mention who she works for), Ms. Byrd argued that "IPD officers aren't doing their jobs," and that "their workforce could be cut." I strongly disagree with this statement. If you have only lived in Ithaca for a short time, you wouldn't know that IPD used to have enough staffing for neighborhood bike patrols and walking beats. IPD had more investigators with broader training, a traffic law enforcement detail, more cultural sensitivity training and more time for real community policing. These are the very services that Ithacans are asking for in the reimagining outreach sessions. Currently, some IPD shifts are so understaffed that when more than one or two major incidents happen in the City at the same time there are not enough officers on duty to respond to each call.
Ms. Byrd writes that our concerns about recent rolling gun battles in Ithaca are overblown. She explains that they were caused by individuals engaged in personal conflicts; that these shootings don't represent a structural change in the violence level here. Ithacans, regardless of their skin color, ethnicity or socioeconomic standing, don't care if the people driving through their neighborhood shooting at each other know each other or not. They want the violence to stop. People want to feel secure letting their children play outside. They don't like bullet holes in their houses. It doesn't matter if these crimes happen more or less than a couple years ago, or ten years ago. There is too much gun fire and violence in our neighborhoods now.
I wonder if Ms. Byrd has had any interactions with IPD since her arrival in Ithaca. Has she actually spoken with any of our officers? That might better inform her. It's easy to put political spin on a complex issue, especially when you are trained and hired to do so. We don't need spin. We need racial healing. We need for IPD officers to spend more time out of their cars, interacting with and helping all of our residents. We need honest open communication, and respect for everyone.
One thing Ms. Byrd says in her op-ed sounds pretty good, and that is, "To ensure safety, both real and felt, we have to ensure a positive, trusting relationship between every officer and every member of our community, regardless of their background." Well yes, that is what we want. And I believe that is what IPD officers want also.
George McGonigal
City of Ithaca Common Council
First Ward
