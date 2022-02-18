Long ago, when I was a student, I asked my mother, Anna, how it came to pass that her father, Luke Zaleski and his brother, Nicolai, made their way from Ukraine to America. "Their father gave them the money for boat tickets from Austria to Ellis Island. He told them he didn't want to go looking for their bodies in some Russian battlefield."
This was a realistic concern, as WWI was about to erupt. Now another armed conflict appears to be reaching an ignition point, with U.S. officials informing the Associated Press that there are currently an estimated 130,000 Russian troops in position along and near Ukraine's borders.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, continues to urge against panic, most recently while at a drill with tanks and helicopters near the Crimean border. Also, the AP, through the lens of photographer Vadim Ghirda, provides us with a surreal photo of a 79-year-old Ukranian woman in a combat-training position, pointing an assault rifle.
Allow me to share some insight from an interview conducted by a Washinton Post writer, Alex Horton, who previously reported for "Stars & Stripes." He'd recently entered a club in Chernihiv, a Ukrainian town which is on the Russian border, and saw young people dancing.
After observing a sing-along to AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," the reporter got into a discussion with Sveta P. and Lydmila R., who agreed that, despite their partying, "We do worry." However, both of them indicated that they "believe there's a 75 percent chance that nothing is going to happen." Closing with a degree of transcendent reflection, Lydmila asked, "What if it's the last day?"
Continuing in that vein, a theme manifested in a number of articles can be summed up in a statement about invasion possibilities made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who has said, "Russia has used military exercises before as a disguise, as a cover."
Of course, those of us who've studied the origins of US involvement with the war in Vietnam will recall how a misidentification of heavier-than-usual waves by the sonarman on the USS Maddox (i.e. "Am under continuous torpedo attack...") was employed to gain support for the "Gulf of Tonkin Resolution" (1964) and support for America's broadened role in pursuing the war in Vietnam. (D. Ellsberg, SECRETS)
Meanwhile, back to the current crisis, the American media is reporting allegations by the US and Britain, accusing Russia of plotting to use Bayraktar drones (made by Turkey, a NATO member) to provide the means and basis for false attack allegations. Ukraine has previously used these drones to attack pro-Russia separatists. However, the LA TIMES writers (Madhani, Cook & Fraser) stated that, "the U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up" the intel used to justify the "false flag plot" allegations.
