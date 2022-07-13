Editor’s Note: Publishing a guest editorial from a candidate for office does not constitute an endorsement of that candidate by the Ithaca Times. We are open to submissions from all announced candidates for public office.
Women’s healthcare decisions are theirs to make, nobody else’s–not politicians’, not the government’s, and not the courts’. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs—which overturned Roe v. Wade—is an afront to liberty, justice, and equality. Candidates for Congress owe you a plan to put anger into action. Below are some highlights of mine, a complete version of which is available on my website (www.joshrileyforcongress.com).
First, Congress must pass H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe’s protections in federal statute. It states that a health care provider has a right to provide abortion services, and the provider’s patient has a right to receive them—and that’s exactly the way the law should be.
But it is not enough for Congress simply to codify Roe; Congress also must close the loopholes that states have used to create “bounty programs” to circumvent Roe’s protections. Congress should make clear that the Justice Department and aggrieved individuals have recourse in the courts when their freedom is infringed.
Second, we must ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In Dobbs, the Supreme Court (wrongly) concluded that the 14th Amendment’s protections for liberty do not cover abortion. Instead of relying on the 14th Amendment—and the Supreme Court’s (again, wrong) interpretation of it—let’s create a new amendment making women’s reproductive freedom crystal clear. As an attorney, I submitted federalcourtbriefsarguing for ratification of the ERA, and I’ll continue that fight in Congress.
Third, the Justice Department should do everything it can to protect women’s access to FDA-approved abortion medications, which are approved for the first ten weeks and are used for about 50% of abortions today. After a draft of the Dobbs decision was leaked in May, I sent aletterto the Justice Department, urging it to file lawsuits against states that try to ban those medications. Under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, the federal government’s ruling authorizing the use of abortion medications takes precedence over state laws prohibiting them–so I believe women have a legal right to abortion medications today even with Roe being overturned. The Justice Department must enforce that right. In addition, I have written a letter to the FDA, urging it to extend its approval for these medications from 10 weeks to 12.
Fourth, the congressional appropriations process may be a useful tool to fight back against the Dobbs decision. A few years after Roe was decided, anti-choice lawmakers attached the Hyde Amendment to government funding bills to prohibit the use of federal funds for abortion services, thereby denying necessary medical care to low-income women. Now, in response to Dobbs, it is time for pro-choice lawmakers to turn the tables by attaching amendments to appropriations bills to withhold certain funding from states that restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare.
If “liberty and justice for all” is to mean anything, it must mean liberty and justice for women, including the freedom to decide for oneself when and whether to start a family, and Congress must act to restore that freedom in law.
Josh Riley is a fifth-generation native of Broome County and a resident of Ithaca. A former law clerk to federal appeals judge Kim Wardlaw and a former attorney on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, he is now running for Congress in New York’s 19th District.
