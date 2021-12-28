Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.