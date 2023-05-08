As early as 1861, advertisements began appearing in the Ithaca Journal directed specifically at women. They were placed among other ads for remedies, such an Hunnewell’s Universal Cough Remedy promising to cure all throat and lung complaints, or for G.W. Merchant’s Gargling Oil, for Horses but was also “a universal remedy for diseases of the human flesh.” The list of things that Merchant’s could cure is long and includes wounds, sprains, bruises, animal bites, rheumatism, and muscular strains. The list concludes with the words “caution to purchasers.” These are not unlike television ads today.
The advertisements directed at women go under various names. “The Great French Remedy,” created by Madam Boivin in the form of silver coated female pills, or Golden Pills for Females, available at local pharmacies. So advertised George W. Schuyler at 38 Owego Street, a store that would now be located on the Ithaca Commons.
These pills were for all “uterine obstructions, monthly difficulties, irregularities and all other diseases to which women, wife and mother is peculiarly liable.” They were, in effect pills that claimed to bring on menstruation when that had unexpectedly stopped. One could buy them at the pharmacy or by sending $1 to the Ithaca Post Office and “the pills would be sent confidentially and free from observation.”
Women were cautioned not to be fooled by counterfeits, making sure that the brand was endorsed by S. D. Howe, a doctor with offices on West 36th Street in New York City. One would not, cautioned the advertisement want to purchase anything but genuine pills, nor would one want to be “humbugged out of your money.”
The ingredients, assured the ad, were known by druggists and “they will tell you they are safe, and will perform all claimed for them.” The pills were also available in “every city and town in the United States.”
Women have had to deal with unplanned pregnancies since the beginning of time. While the golden and silver pills of the 1860s might or might not have been effective, today women can determine our own lives. That right, established first in New York State, by Ithacan Constance E. Cook in 1970, assured women legal and medically safe assistance when needed. It is challenged today by people who want to legislate their religious values for all of us, rather than allowing women to determine the trajectories of our own lives.
