In March, the City is scheduled to vote on building a conference center in downtown Ithaca. The proposed conference center is projected to cost $36 million to build and the City of Ithaca would be co-signing the lease*. The 49,000 square foot conference center has been endorsed by city officials over the alternative plan of 55 units of affordable housing and a 9,000 square foot grocery store, which would have excluded the conference center.
(*Author’s Note: This article is a pro-forma review of the Ithaca Conference Center proposal. It assumes, as does the Hunden Strategic Partners study, that the proposal is financed through a one time expenditure of $36M.)
A conference center was added to the Green Street Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency’s Request for Proposals based on studies from 2017 and 2019 conducted by Hunden Strategic Partners. The study found that a conference center in downtown Ithaca would increase visitor days to Tompkins County by 50,201 per year after a ramp period, resulting in an additional 22,085 new hotel room nights sold. This would account for less than 5 percent of annual Tompkins County visitor days and hotel room nights. The resulting economic activity would generate direct net new earnings of $2.6 million per year. The final study assumes a ramp period after which operating losses would stabilize at $220,000 per year. By comparison, this operating loss would be more than double the city’s 2020 Budget for the Green New Deal.
On the whole, there are three technical challenges that make it difficult to interpret the accuracy of the Hunden Study. First, it does not have a methodology section and does not include confidence intervals with the projections. Therefore, it is impossible to replicate study results or build scenario projections for financial planning. The 2017 study was based on only 31 association interviews, so we can expect a high degree of variance. Second, the study does not provide a breakdown of how past study projections stack up against actual performance. Therefore, it is impossible to assess whether Hunden has been historically under or over bias on projections. Finally, the study does not provide a historic view of conference center supply and demand. Historically, cities have built conference centers at a much higher pace than actual demand.
Hunden Strategic Partners is one of a small number of consulting firms that specializes in conference center/stadium development. With the exception of one book published in 2014, there aren’t any meta-studies that do an ex-post analysis of consultant forecasts relative to actual results. The book, “Conference Center Follies” by Professor Heywood Sanders of University of Texas at San Antonio, provides a city by city analysis comparing conference center attendance and room nights against consultant forecasts. Based on his analysis of roughly 20 cities dating back to the 1980s, consultant studies were typically off forecast by about 50 percent, with none coming in over forecast. A few cities, including Indianapolis, New York, Atlanta and Baltimore, missed forecasts by over 60 percent. The book also highlights that conference centers aren’t a one time expense. When these centers don’t hit their attendance and hotel room targets, municipalities double down by funding upgrades and expansions to remain competitive. In larger cities, municipalities have built publicly owned hotels and stadiums to draw visitors.
Even if we assume that the Hunden projections are 100 percent accurate, the study results do not justify a conference center. In exchange for a $36 million investment, Tompkins County residents can expect direct net new earnings of $58 million over a 20 year period. By comparison, if we did nothing and invested the $36 million at a 3 percent rate of return, we would have $63 million after 20 years, $5 million more in direct earnings than a conference center. Not only would we save $36 million if the City rejects the conference center proposal, we would realize the direct new earnings from the 55 apartments and 9,000 square foot commercial space that would be built in its place.
The Hunden study assumes that the Ithaca conference center will lose a projected $220,000 a year. Given the issues with the study itself and the accuracy of industry studies in the area, the Hunden study represents an optimistic estimate of conference center attendance. Let's assume the Hunden study performs well and that post ramp conference center attendance will be 75 percent of projected. Under this scenario, net visitor days would be 37,650 per year, resulting in 16,564 new hotel room nights sold. This would put annual operating revenue for the center at $0.82 million, resulting in annual losses of $329,000 per year. If we make a more realistic assumption that actual attendance will be 50 percent of projected, operating losses would be roughly $455,000 per year. This does not account for future outlays associated with capital improvements or renovations to the space. If we see these types of losses, the proposed increase in hotel occupancy taxes won’t be enough to cover the operating deficit.
As a closing note, let's assume as taxpayers that we have $36 million to spend and our goal is to increase tourism to Ithaca by 50,000 per year. We could make Ithaca Times Managing Editor Matt Butler happy and build a minor league stadium. In 2018 just over 220,000 people went to see the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. We could also finance dozens of projects related to hiking, biking, and swimming that could boost visitorship. There are numerous ways the city and county can grow tourism without indebting our community for decades to come.
