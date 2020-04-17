To the Editor:
For those who have been paying attention, the NYS Assembly race has attracted at least seven announced candidates for the seat vacated by retiring Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton. We should uncynically applaud these worthy citizens who answer the call to public service. But for those who hope to take this job, I have a basic question. What do you intend to do about the structural corruption that is at the heart of our Albany government?
I say structural because the problems are built into the systems used to govern the State. The Governor and Legislature have entrenched protections for wrongdoers to preserve power and facilitate a “pay to play” system used to gain government favor. In this regard, sadly, we are not like other states. Over the past decades, we have had dozens of people in the Executive and Legislative branches indicted and/or lefttheir jobs in disgrace when rank corruption is finally uncovered. Too many NYS economic development projects intended to help Upstate have produced more scandal than jobs. In almost all of these cases, investigation and enforcement came from outside of the Albany system.
Some might argue that bad actors are elected along with the good, and there is little that can be done. Human nature being what it is means that a certain percentage of people will cause problems, so nothing can really be done. Instead, the candidates might say a focus on the important and very real issues we face as New Yorkers (e.g. housing, economic development, climate change, pandemic response, etc.) should be the first order of business.
Unfortunately, failing to take a stand on the necessary ethics and corruption clean up in Albany results in a destructive cycle. What has become acceptable conduct by State actors infects the entire operation of New York State as a system to serve the people. Sadly, the next indictment will smear the reputation of whomever we elect regardless of their not being involved. But further, the excessive State bureaucracy we live with is directly connected to the corruption. The natural reaction to actual and perceived corruption is to create rules and process (added layers of red tape) in response. Where leadership will not address the actual problems, the only option left in response is to reduce trust, go slower and demand proof at each step. Making processes harder leads to work-arounds (i.e. corruption), particularly using campaign contributions as pay to play. The cycle spirals down.
For just about any New York State function, we see remarkable redundancy and complexity of process. Where local governments need regulatory approvals, or citizens in their businesses and daily life, the New York State role is typically opaque, slow and entirely frustrating. This is not an accident. The failure to address the root cause corruption impacts the cost and quality of basic service. We all pay for a government that cannot (or will not) police itself.
Back in 2016, the Tompkins County Legislature passed a resolution asking for New York State to prioritize ethics reform and was specific as to the actions called for. You can see the entire resolution here: http://tompkinscountyny.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_LegiFile.aspx?Frame=&MeetingID=2412&MediaPosition=&ID=6293&CssClass=. The substance of the resolution can be reduced to three points: accountability for wrongdoing, transparency and equity in governance and reducing the influence of money. Of the eleven recommendations in the 2016 resolution, removal of pensions from job-related convictions for elected officials passed on a ballot measure in 2017, closing the LLC loophole happened legislatively last year, and another, redistriction might be improved depending on some upcoming actions. The rest remain real problems for effective government in New York State.
Taking a stand on ethics and corruption in New York State government is not a secondary issue. It cannot be put off for later. It is a first order problem if we want real improvement in Albany. Advocating for the necessary change would be hard. It would certainly be alienating for a new legislator joining this fossilized mess who hopes to fit in and get along. I anticipate the candidates would rather speak to other issues. However, if we do not start here, with these candidates who have not already been accepted into the system, where can we begin? We want a candidate that has courage and will represent us, not just try to adapt to a system that consistently underperforms for the people it is designed to serve.
New York State government matters, especially so when the federal government is going through such remarkable and frightening change. We need to worry that New York government will not be equal to the challenges that lay ahead. We need better. So, specifically, I ask these good people running for this seat to declare what they will do.
Sincerely,
Rich John
