There is a sign that those opposed to the proposed Zoning law in the Town of Caroline have placed by the side of Route 79 in Slaterville Springs. It reads, ‘There’s a War in the Valley, Time to Pick a Side.’ Under that admonition, written in red on a white background, are secured two of the now ubiquitous signs, seen all over town, that read, ‘Town of Caroline, est. 1811 NO ZONING NEEDED.’ When Russia invaded Ukraine, the word ‘War’ at the top of this sign was briefly covered up by the words ‘No Zoning Needed,’ perhaps a tacit acknowledgement of how horrifying an actual war is. Now, though, the cover-up is gone, so we are back to having a declaration of war right across from our town government buildings.
As a Quaker, I do not consent to this roadside command to choose a side in a war. This is not a war. This is a debate about land use. I respectfully reject the Us-Against-Them framework.
In order to promote their case against zoning, my anti-zoning neighbors are taking advantage of the many ‘Us against Them’ lines of reasoning already present in our town, throughout our divided country, and in our fractured world, in this polarized time. Exacerbating and exploiting division to win a war you’ve declared only fuels conflict and forces all disagreements into the ‘you’re either with us or against us’ framework. In a community of people with divergent viewpoints and experiences, this kind of approach to our differences makes it difficult to seek constructive and creative solutions.
Starting from the assumption that we all love this place we call home, I observe my anti-zoning neighbors making use of the following polarizing cultural divides: rural vs. urban, rich vs. poor, more-educated vs. less-educated, farmers vs. non-farmers, people with money vs. people with land, liberal vs. conservative, ‘people who have been here for generations vs. those recently arrived, and, of course, Republican vs. Democrat.
Frequently a deeply ingrained and subtle anti-government ideology runs through their arguments as well, so they also make use of a ‘government can be used for good’ vs. ‘government is always out to get us and take our money’ divide.
One sign that sums up the habitual dividing of neighbor against neighbor in this war, posted prominently next to Caroline Elementary school, reads 'We are the Reason They Want Zoning; They are the Reason We Don't,' Yikes. Who are We and who are They? Again, I decline my consent and refuse to be placed in this categorization.
What if there is only Us and we are all in it together? What if we could think of this conflict over zoning as a way to acknowledge that it takes all of us to be “We the People Who Love Caroline”?
I have seen and heard my anti-zoning neighbors accuse members of the town board not being responsive to the needs of ‘the people,’ and of being involved in nefarious and shady kickback schemes from shadowy federal and state government entities. Caroline Town Board members are not enemies in a war. They are fellow town citizens doing the job they were duly elected to do by a solid majority of voters, at least in part because those voters wanted them to explore zoning as a possible way of responsibly planning for our town’s future.
Meanwhile, members of the Zoning Commission have volunteered countless hours to serve their town. Just because my anti-zoning neighbors are not hearing the words they want to hear does not mean that elected leaders are not listening. In fact, the zoning commission has invited feedback and incorporated that feedback into the draft zoning law every step of the way, and has included in its body those with reservations or outright opposition to zoning.
Here is an example. My anti-zoning neighbors have expressed a deep concern for the legacy of racial and class discrimination in zoning laws across the country. I happen to share this concern. Even though some among them have lifted up that concern while simultaneously selling off pieces of their own land at prices that economically and politically disenfranchised or less capitalized people are very unlikely to be able to afford, I believe they are sincere in their concern. Assuming good faith and not the use of an existing cultural contention to further their own anti-zoning objectives, the willingness of the zoning commission to address concerns about discrimination has undercut the claim that our local leaders are ‘not responsive or responsible.’ It has also illustrated how local laws can be strengthened and tailored to meet local needs when conflicting interests have a seat at the common table. This is how we find strength in our differences.
The collective task before us is to take a sober and realistic look at the current state of our beloved town and ask ourselves what we want our future to look like. We do so at a time when many local economies have basically collapsed. All over the country small towns have virtually vanished, and formerly thriving ‘Main Streets’ have been replaced by corporatized big-box sprawl twenty minutes away. The gutting of small town and rural America is real and heartbreaking, and has led to despair, civic disintegration, and political polarization. Often it seems communities hitch their wagons to mythical corporate stars to try to resuscitate what is dying, but those corporations are profit extraction machines and just finish the job. The Dollar General was never going to save us, and neither would Whole Foods.
All Caroline neighbors, anti-zoning and pro-zoning alike, are grappling with the reality of change. Change, as we all know, is very hard. We need the gifts and strengths of all of us to forge a plan for our town’s future that fosters resilience in the face of these changes. To counter the assertion of another anti-zoning sign, some of ‘We the People’ do not want zoning, but some of ‘We the People’ do. What if we tried to find a compromise that values everyone? Please, let’s declare a cease-fire in this war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.