If you were an Ithaca High School student 21 years ago, you might have been one of those who lobbied the Tompkins County Legislature to put solar panels on the roof of our new Public Library on Green Street! Controversial at the time, it turned out to be one of many environmental initiatives that put us ahead of the state and national curve.
In the years since then, Tompkins County government has taken a long list of steps to fight climate change. To name a few:
- Invested in a hydropower facility to provide renewable electricity for County operations;
- Installed solar panels and water heaters on seven of its buildings;
- Bought more than 30 hybrid and electric vehicles and converted to LED lights;
- Installed a geothermal system to heat and cool the expanded airport;
- Created the Business Energy Advisors program to help commercial developers adopt the greenest systems possible; and
- Worked with community partners to convince NYSEG and the Public Service Commission to invest in cutting the use of natural gas rather than building a new gas pipeline.
The County also invested in support for others in making the transition to a greener future, through nonprofits such as Solar Tompkins, HeatSmart Tompkins, and the work of Cooperative Extension. Any list of the County’s green initiatives must also include our active role in the six-year statewide fight to ban fracking.
In 2021 we hired our first Chief Sustainability Officer, Terry Carroll. He’s helping to take the County to the next level, for example helping to implement the $32 million Green Facilities and Fleet Capital Program passed last year. The goal of the program is to decarbonize the County’s facilities and fleet by 2026.
The Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) also created powerful tools to fight climate change, starting with its “Density Policy” (now called the Community Incentive Investment Tax Abatement Program, or CIITAP), combating sprawl and creating a more sustainable — and economically viable — city center.
We incentivized solar development, enabling more than a dozen major projects to be built, providing solar to thousands of Tompkins County residents. The Enhanced Energy Incentive Policy gave builders just the boost they needed to invest in state-of-the-art green buildings. In at least six projects, totaling more than 800 apartments, builders proved that heat pumps can work in multi-story buildings.
Tompkins County has had enthusiastic municipal partners along the way! Counties in New York don’t have the power to enforce building codes or land use regulations, so it’s been critical that the Town of Dryden and the City and Town of Ithaca have been forging new ground with their codes, to make sure new buildings will be nearly fossil-free.
What’s next? What are today’s high school students calling on us to do now? It’s safe to say that young people, speaking up at a critical moment, inspired the City of Ithaca to take bolder action than it had before. The Ithaca Green New Deal can be traced directly to those voices. [Former] Mayor Svante Myrick should count among his many accomplishments hiring the city's first-ever Director of Sustainability. Luis Aguirre Torres has been setting in motion the City’s ambitious building electrification project, with the additional goals of promoting equity through green job development, and up-grading housing for low-and moderate-income residents.
Local governments, businesses, and non-profits in Tompkins County have been leaders throughout the state for more than two decades now, finding innovative and practical solutions to address the climate challenges we face. We can be proud of what we’ve done so far, even as we recognize there’s so much more to be done.
Martha Robertson was a Tompkins County Legislator from 2002 – 2022 representing the Town of Dryden and a member of the Industrial Development Agency from 2006 – 2022.
