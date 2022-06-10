Having been ordained in 1994 under the jurisdiction of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church, I have served numerous Orthodox parishes. including Greek, Russian, Serbian, and Ukrainian. The faith community I now serve has its roots in Syria. The founders of this parish and their families fled persecution at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries. They emigrated to Myers, NY, where they worked at the International Salt Company.
Unlike the community that founded Saint George Church in the early 20th century, my family heritage is deeply rooted in Carpatho Russian, Ukrainian, and Polish heritage. My grandparents emigrated from Galicia, the easternmost province of the former Austro-Hungarian Empire. They spoke Russian, Ukrainian, and Polish and could easily understand one another. Their faith and culture offered comfort and support as they became accustomed to life in America.
When people ask me what I think about the War in Ukraine, I tell them it is a tragic episode in the history of the 21st century. The horrific destruction and loss of life in Ukraine fill my heart with pain and disbelief. Media coverage from the numerous war zones evokes images of ravaged cities bombed by the Nazis in World War II. Words cannot describe the deep sadness I feel when I see the brutal devastation this war has produced and continues to inflict on innocent men, women and children.
All responsibility for this tragic crime against humanity falls on Vladimir Putin, his generals, and the Russian Government. When one nation unilaterally commits its military might to rend asunder the fabric of civilized society, seeks to obliterate the existence of another country and its culture, and ignores basic human rights, words like “war crimes” and “genocide” appropriately describe the aggression and violence committed by the Russian Military.
Perhaps what troubles me most about “Putin’s War” is the response of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, whose geographical territory extends beyond the borders of Russian into all of Ukraine. As the spiritual leader of the Orthodox faithful in both countries, he serves as the “Spiritual Father” and “Chief Shepherd” of the faithful. The Church looks to the Patriarch for guidance and direction based on the teachings of Jesus Christ, Sacred Scripture, and Holy Tradition. These teachings express love, mercy, compassion, tolerance, and peace for all people.
Unfortunately, Patriarch Kirill has fallen short in his duties to protect his flock. From his rhetoric in support of Putin’s War to his unwillingness to address the violence against innocent men, women and children-his spiritual flock, the Patriarch continues to support Vladimir Putin and his effort to destroy Ukraine and its culture. Church and State in Russia have forged an alliance that refuses to hear the cry of humanity from its own brothers and sisters living in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine share a common language, culture, history, and faith. Families in both countries share the same traditions and customs. There can be no logical reason to support this war.
Other Orthodox Churches throughout the world remain cautious about condemning Vladimir Putin or Patriarch Kirill. They release statements that condemn acts of aggression and violence but speak nothing about the source of these crimes, fearing retribution by the largest and most powerful member, the Russian Orthodox Church. Thankfully, The National Council of Churches and the Pope have reached out to Patriarch Kirill and the Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church urging them to stop all hostilities against Ukraine and its people. Sadly, the Patriarch dismisses these pleas as western propaganda. His response contains references that Russia is fighting a holy war against western liberal thoughts and ideas influenced by the Anti-Christ. In his apocalyptic view, the world’s survival rests with Vladimir Putin and the Russian Military.
At every worship service in the Orthodox Church, we offer up this petition, “For peace throughout the whole world, for the welfare of the holy churches of God, and for the union of all, let us pray to the Lord.” It is my hope that we achieve these simple goals—ones which Our Lord established as the Prince of Peace. I urge everyone to pray for peace, support the people of Ukraine through charitable contributions, and strive each day to make our country a place where goodness and mercy triumph over ego and pride.
Fr. Matthew Binkewicz is the Pastor at Saint George Orthodox Church in Lansing, NY.
