Last week, I proudly voted yes on the New York Senate’s one-house budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This is my first budget season in Albany and I am happy to report that my colleagues and I have put forth a proposal that centers the needs of New Yorkers in equitable ways, especially our most vulnerable and underserved communities. It is a major step in addressing the ongoing economic hardships across the state after more than two years of this pandemic, with historic investment in our workforce, infrastructure, and working families.
I am especially proud of the work we have done to support students and teachers in our budget proposal by finally fulfilling our commitment to the full funding of the Foundation Aid formula. This decades-in-the-making effort to provide critical operating dollars to public schools across the state, especially in areas such as the Southern Tier, is way overdue. Over the past few months, I have met with educators from our district and have listened to their stories about the significant struggles facing our schools. A recurring theme in these conversations is the widespread food insecurity facing our families, an issue that was exacerbated when federal meal waivers expired in June of 2022 following two full years of free school breakfast and lunch for all students during the pandemic.
Student hunger did not expire with the end of these waivers. In February, I met with Enfield Elementary School Principal Keith Harrington and Associate Principal Aileen Grainger, who traveled to Albany to lobby on behalf of their students, rallying to make sure state legislators heard the call that children cannot learn and thrive if they are hungry. Rural and farm communities like Enfield often face higher food insecurity rates than urban areas, according to USDA data, and these rates are even higher for people of color living in rural communities.
To address the crisis of food insecurity in our schools, my Senate colleagues and I fought to include funding for Healthy School Meals for All at $280 million, a proposal that would provide free meals for all students regardless of income. This program is critical for children living in the many households across New York that do not meet the guidelines for free or reduced school meals. For example, a family of four making just $51,400 would not qualify for free lunch under the current income guidelines. We must do better for our working families.
Not only would funding Healthy Meals for All help to feed our students, it would also save families an estimated $140 per child in grocery spending each month.
Our Senate one-house budget also puts families first by making big investments in the childcare sector. We’ve increased access to childcare with a proposed $623 million to expand eligibility up to 103 percent of the State median income level in 2023. And to strengthen this critical industry, we have included $500 million for the Workforce Retention Grant program, which will provide up to $12,000 in salary enhancements to child care workers employed at a childcare facility that serves families receiving subsidized child care.
Additionally, I am fighting to expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit to include children under four and to increase the minimum wage and so that it is indexed to inflation, both critical supports to strengthen families across the Southern Tier.
As a former municipal official, I also know how critical it is that our state budget supports our local governments. We have increased the funding that goes directly to municipalities to help their operations by almost 30 percent in our budget proposal. We will deliver much-needed funding to support our road and bridges, adding hundreds of millions of dollars over what the Governor proposed to support needed repairs and help with extreme weather. And we have provided for a record increase in Aid to Municipalities by adding $213 million to support small local governments across the state this year and would fund a task force to look at ways the state government can better support our city, town and villages.
I have listened to the concerns of our county leaders over the Governor’s proposal to divert federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage (FMAP) payments from counties to the State and fought to fully reject this plan and included $624 million to address this in the Senate’s budget proposal.
We’re supporting our first responders by adding a $50 million capital fund for our volunteer fire houses, which are on the frontline in times of emergency for many of the communities across Tompkins County and throughout our region.
By supporting our workers and small businesses, we will ensure that our communities can begin to thrive and not just survive. We are providing $100 million for small business grants and $3 million to support Minority and Women Owned Businesses (MWBEs) to make sure they don’t get left behind.
We have included critical financial support for our care industry workers with an 8.5 percent COLA in this one-house proposal. This is a critical measure to help stabilize the care industry, which is predominantly women, by giving workers a livable wage and attracting more individuals into our mental health workforce. Additionally, our budget includes $1 billion for Financially Distressed and Safety New Hospitals, millions to support Doulas services, and $10 million for a pilot of Daniel’s Law to support increasing access to emergency mental health crisis counselors.
To help support our workforce, we’re providing more capital and operating funding to our SUNY and community colleges and have rejected the Governor’s call for a tuition rate hike, ensuring that these institutions can remain within reach for all New Yorkers. Additionally, our budget includes my legislation to establish the SUNY Black Leadership Institute designed to ensure that campus leadership has greater representation of the diverse student populations across SUNY campuses. And critically, our proposal will increase the maximum family income eligibility for Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) eligibility from $80,000 to $110,000 which would allow more financial support for students.
The Senate Majority continues to prioritize environmental protection and conservation through its one-house budget plan beginning with a proposal to increase the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) to $500 million. Increased EPF dollars would mean more funding for land acquisition and farmland protection, support for water quality improvements and waterfront revitalization projects, and support for both state and local park land. Understanding the needs to address groundwater issues, the Senate’s budget plan includes $50 million for lead service line replacement and septic replacement.
There are many other resources proposed in the budget which will facilitate more equitable access to other critical public services. As we continue our budget negotiations with the Governor and our colleagues in the Assembly over the next few weeks, I will keep fighting to ensure that our priorities here in the Southern Tier are met in the final budget.
Senator Lea Webb served on the Binghamton City Council before being elected to represent the 52nd district of the NY State Senate, which includes Cortland County, Tompkins County and part of Broome County.
