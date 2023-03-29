As the director of the child care center at Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) in Dryden, New York, I recently traveled to Albany, New York, to testify on behalf of early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on us for quality care. I represented not only my center but all the State University of New York centers and the child care centers in Tompkins County. I wanted to deliver one message: New York has a devastating child care crisis, and legislators can solve it by adequately funding early childhood education and care.
The crisis came to light due to COVID-19, but it started long before the onset of the deadly virus. When our state was trying to return to normal and workers were trying to resume their jobs, the issue of quality child care was illuminated. Our community’s collective eyes were opened. During the period where child care facilities were closed, many in our communities finally understood the importance of child care and the role child care professionals play each day. Without child care professionals, workers cannot return to places of employment, and children are unable to learn or have safe, supportive spaces. Without quality early childhood centers, employers cannot count on workers to come to work day in and day out.
Over the past several years, it has become clear that there is a lack child care spots across New York. The question becomes why. Our state is struggling with early childhood education because early childhood educators are underpaid and undervalued. Additionally, there has been an uptick in the closing of at-home child care centers as well as some small centers.
At TC3, for example, I have not been able to operate at full student capacity for about a year due to staffing challenges. We had spots open prior to COVID-19, and they still exist today. We have spots to offer to families who are in need of child care, but we cannot find qualified teachers to fill the vacancies because we cannot pay a competitive wage. Working at a college where we graduate early childhood professionals, most decide to go on to a four-year school so that they can work in the public schools and earn a higher wage. Who can blame them?
Additionally, our teachers are under one of the biggest microscopes in the education system. With the New York State Office of Children and Family Services’ and Child and Adult Care Food Program’s regulations as well as the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s and QualityStarNY’s standards, providers are held to higher standards than most other places of employment. Although we must live up to those standards, our profession has some of the lowest salaries in the education field. According to SeeThroughNY, the average teacher salary in the Dryden Central School District, which is located less than 2 miles from TC3, is $54,688.00 for a 10-month employee. The average salary at the TC3 child care center is $36,577.44 for a 12-month employee. If child care centers in New York were better funded, early childhood education providers would be able to offer competitive wages and retain educators.
Struggling to Remain Open
Early childhood education providers also jump through a variety of hoops to remain open and sustainable. We are not a business that can close our office doors when a staff member calls out sick. We must scramble and find coverage; we cannot and will not leave children in the classroom with one teacher’s aide or a substitute for the day. Unlike public schools, we often do not have a list of substitutes we can rely on. I’m not even sure legislators understand the necessity of offering something like that for early childhood educators. The child care industry has not been seen nor understood for years, and our children and families as well as employers suffer as a result. The time for change is now. Legislators are entrusted to develop laws that position our state to thrive. They can no longer stand by, oblivious to our industry’s concerns. They must act quickly. They must ensure adequate funding not just for public schools but for the education system that serves children from birth to kindergarten.
Although many legislators note that child care centers are important, they must follow up that statement with funding and policy that convey our significance. The last round of subsidy for child care centers assisted us with being able to provide a minimal increase in pay for child care workers. That small increase put child care workers’ salary a little bit above minimum wage, but it’s still not a livable wage. The bottom line is that the state must adequately fund early childhood education centers so that children and families have a safe place to go and so that providers can hire and retain quality staff. In the absence of funding, we will continue to lose our brightest teachers to the public school system, and families will continue to scramble to afford early childhood education, which we know prepares students for academic success.
New York State must esteem early childhood educators the same way it does public school educators. Until it does, our children, families and employers will suffer. No one needs that. No one wants that. The time for action is now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.