Dear Ithaca Community,
The brutal killing of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five City of Memphis Police Officers was a depraved criminal act that should have never happened.
The individuals responsible for his death were not engaged in policing that night, they were engaged in cruel and illegal conduct which resulted in the horrific death of Mr. Nichols, a member of the Memphis community.
All involved must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Right now we can only hope that in their own time, the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Nichols can somehow pick up the pieces of their shattered lives and move forward in a way that is meaningful to them and that leads them to true peace and healing.
Although the Ithaca PBA continues to make strides in fostering positive relationships and providing improved services within our own community, we know we can always do better. We continue to demand professionalism, respect, and humanity from our members and are always seeking to improve.
The murder of Tyre Nichols Hager is a grim reminder that despite our efforts locally, we as a profession have much more work to do.
We can and must do better.
In Service,
Thomas W. Condzella
President Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, AFL-CIO
