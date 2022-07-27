The following took place two weeks ago in a fictitious small college-based city nestled in the Finger Lakes region. I accessed through the County Clerk’s office the transcript of court proceedings in which one M. T. Fagin was being arraigned on five charges of 3rd degree Burglary, supplementing the six similar charges already pending. Hon. Oliver Wendell Cornstarch, presiding; Larson E. Whipsnade, Esq. appearing for the defendant; Marcia Clark, Esq. representing the People of the State of New York. I find court cases so fascinating, don’t you?
BAILIFF: All rise. The matter of the People vs. Fagin, Judge Cornstarch presiding. Please be seated.
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Good morning, all. How refreshing to see you for the third time in a single week, Mr. Fagin.
WHIPSNADE: Your Honor, my client would like to enter a plea of Not Guilty to…
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Not so fast, counselor. Your client was released on his own recognizance last Thursday after being charged with burglarizing four local businesses, released without bail again the very next day after burglarizing two more businesses, and here we are on Tuesday morning and he’s hit five more businesses over the weekend.
WHIPSNADE: Allegedly. My client is presumed innocent.
FAGIN: Yeah, aren’t I innocent until proven guilty? It’s in the Constitution.
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Mr. Fagin, if I were you...say, where’s my gavel?
BAILIFF: Here it is, Judge. (holds up gavel)
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Let the record reflect that the gavel was in Mr. Fagin’s pocket. Give me that.
CLARK: Your Honor, the People request substantial bail under the circumstances. Mr. Fagin has a clear tendency to commit further crimes. His own lawyer accused him of stealing his iPhone.
WHIPSNADE: That’s privileged communication!
FAGIN: Oh, Sure. Jamie Dimon costs the public billions in 2008, but never spends a day in jail. He’s still CEO of JPMorgan Chase! A poor guy like me winds up in jail awaiting trial. How am I supposed to get bail money if I can’t ply my trade? It’s not fair! The system is rigged!
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Mr. Whipsnade, instruct your client...damn it! Bailiff, please retrieve my gavel from Mr. Fagin. Again. (rubbing wrist) See if he has my watch, too.
BAILIFF: (after searching the defendant) Gavel, sir, and your watch. Also, my handcuffs and the stenographer’s wedding ring. Plus two wallets, a tape dispenser, the name plate from your chambers, and Mr. Whipsnade’s iPhone.
WHIPSNADE: My phone!
JUDGE CORNSTARCH: Let the record so reflect. Ms. Clark, you know as well as I that New York State law requires that Mr. Fagin be released on his own recognizance for non-violent felonies. So ordered. My hands are tied in this matter. He’s free to go. On an unrelated note before the next case...has anybody seen my car keys?
