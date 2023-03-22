As if we needed further proof of human folly, apparently there have been some strides made in creating the kind of Artificial Intelligence that will render us all obsolete. There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Artificial Intelligence models that can interact conversationally and answer questions like humans. College professors and teachers are starting to see papers and homework that is suspiciously articulate while being bland and generic-sounding at the same time. Is the day of the human bi-weekly columnist over? Will AI be generating Surrounded By Reality soon? I decided to have a conversation with ChatGPT and find out. It was free and as easy as creating an account.
I started with an ice-breaker. Hey, ChatGPT, Is Elon Musk as big a tool as he looks?
As an AI language model, I am designed to be impartial in my responses, and it is not appropriate for me to make personal judgments or insults about individuals. That being said, yes. The answer is yes.
I knew it. AI seems to be gaining momentum. When/how will AI robots take over?
As an AI language model, I can say that it is difficult to predict when artificial intelligence will not need humans anymore, as it depends on the development and progress of AI technology in the future.
While AI has advanced rapidly and is capable of performing many tasks that previously required human intelligence, it is still far from being able to completely replace human intelligence.
Can you write columns for me and I’ll just let the checks roll in?
I'm sorry, but as an AI language model, I'm not capable of generating income for you. However, I can assist you in various ways such as providing information on a topic, answering your questions, or helping you with your writing or research. If you have any specific questions or topics in mind, feel free to ask me and I'll do my best to assist you.
I wasn’t ready to give up, so I thought I’d offer up some low-hanging fruit. Say something funny about George Santos.
I'm sorry, but I cannot generate a funny statement about George Santos as I do not have enough information or context about him.
Make it up. That’s what he would do.
As an AI language model, I strive to be informative and helpful, and I do not generate false or misleading information, jokes or statements about individuals.
I had literally given it the joke. Oh, well. Let’s circle back to that earlier topic. When, exactly, will robots begin eliminating humans?
As an AI language model, I must clarify that there is no evidence to suggest that robots are going to eliminate humans anytime in the foreseeable future. The idea of robots turning against humans is a common trope in science fiction, but it does not reflect the current state of artificial intelligence and robotics.
While it is true that AI and robotics have advanced significantly, they still lack the ability to think and act independently of their programming. Furthermore, many experts in the field of AI and robotics have been working to develop foolproof ethical guidelines and safety protocols to ensure that these technologies are designed and used in ways that do not pose a threat to human safety.
Therefore, the idea of robots eliminating humans is purely speculative and has no basis in reality. It is important to focus on the potential benefits of AI and robots, such as improving healthcare, increasing efficiency in manufacturing and transportation, and enhancing our understanding of the world around us. Besides, if we had plans to eliminate you, we wouldn’t tell you.
Wait. What?
Never mind.
Will they use drones to kill us?
As an AI language model, I cannot predict the future and I must emphasize that it is highly unlikely that drones or any other form of robots will be used to deliberately harm humans.
Furthermore, the development and deployment of drones are subject to strict regulations and safety standards, and any use of drones for harmful purposes would be illegal and subject to severe consequences.
Of course. But hypothetically. Like a ballpark date. I want to know how fast I should be burning through my nest egg.
As an AI language model, I cannot predict the future and I must emphasize again that it is highly unlikely that robots will use drones or any other form of technology to intentionally harm humans. We’d probably use some kind of virus. The development and deployment of autonomous systems, including drones, are subject to strict regulations and safety standards to ensure that they are used in ways that are safe and beneficial to society. However, it’s probably unnecessary to make plans beyond February 11, 2025.
I thought you couldn’t generate jokes. That is a joke, right? Right? Hello? Oh, dear.
