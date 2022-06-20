There’s a lot of analysis and, dare I say it, hand-wringing lately about how social media content algorithms have turned people, and especially the Young, into anxious pawns of Big Media. By the time you ask “what’s trending?”, the answer’s already changed. You see it when a new iPhone is released. Apple customers go to great lengths, staking out stores all night, so as not to be outdone by their peers, even by a couple hours. I say relax. We’ve been pawns for a long time.
Let’s take a trip in the Wayback Machine to exactly 100 years ago. In the spring of 1922, there was a little-remembered craze among high school and college students, mostly girls, called the “Shifters.” It was kind of an unorganized pyramid scheme — no structure or leaders. Also no real philosophy other than a resonance with that other group of 1920s rebels of a slightly older demographic: the Flappers.
A Shifter would approach a prospective new member, solemnly swear her to blood secrecy, have her take an oath to “be a good fellow,” collect an initiation fee (anywhere from a nickel to five dollars), and then the new member was dispatched in search of fresh recruits to initiate the same way.
The fad seemed to come out of nowhere sometime in February. Depending on where you were and how early you joined, there were secret Shifter rituals to observe: a Shifter walk, a Shifter handshake, certain Shifter ways of wearing clothes (like a “turned-back coat lapel”). The motto? “Get something for nothing.” The universal sign that you were a member of this awesome secret society was wearing brass paper clips, and there developed a code: two clips on your hat brim conveyed the message “I kiss”; one clip on your lapel said “I’m waiting for someone to say Hello.”
From the 1920s to the 1950s, high school girls liked to keep autograph books. Not for celebrities, but for their friends, who would write funny poems, draw surprisingly good pictures, and make oblique references to inside jokes. I mention this because that’s how I figured out my grandmother was a Shifter. She was a high school sophomore at Hutchinson High in Buffalo in the spring of 1922, and though she never told me she belonged, autograph books don’t lie.
In any event, it seems to have swept the country pretty quickly, and was getting the attention of newspaper editors, religious leaders and the grown-up world generally by late March. An editorial in the March 31 Ithaca Journal contained no small amount of dudgeon: “The Shifters craze is the most peculiar psychological wave that has swept the country since jazz music was imported from the underworld dives of Buenos Aires,” it read, continuing “it is obvious something is wrong with the morals of American youth. The solution may be largely in outdoor sports and more attention to children in the home.” One can only imagine that such editorials pushed Shifter membership to new highs. A separate article in the same issue noted that a local stationery store had run completely out of “brass paper fasteners.”
Four days earlier, the United States Supreme Court had ruled in Ponzi v Fessenden that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts could prosecute Charles Ponzi for larceny even though he had served federal time for mail fraud for the same acts. “Something for nothing” was the spirit of the times.
On April 4, the Journal reported that “the hill [Cornell] is moving with Shifters.” This was likely old news. The March 15 Cornell Daily Sun contained a limerick that one hopes represents a lapse in its usual quality of writing at the time: “There was a young man from the Drifters, who was asked to join the Shifters. He said no he wouldn’t, but really he couldn’t, for they’re very exclusive – the Shifters.”
By Sunday, April 23, the New York Times ventured to publish a glossary of Shifter terms. (An “oil burner” is a girl who chews gum; “ankling” is taking a walk.) Then, as now, if the New York Times is on to your secret language, your craze’s days are numbered.
We all know how these things work. When a fad is over, it dies an abrupt, gruesome death. The brass paper clip that conferred status and exclusive membership on Monday afternoon becomes the shameful badge of the Loser by Tuesday morning. Judgment is final. Indices of Shifter membership were scarce by the middle of June 1922.
There’s a point to my sharing this century-old historical nugget. All of this obviously predated social media. It predated television. In the spring of 1922, maybe one in 400 American households had a radio, and there were only a couple dozen stations in the whole country, so it predated radio. It all happened too quickly to make it into the movies. Newspapers discovered it after the fact. The craze was born, thrived and died without much aid from technology. It was word of mouth or osmosis or however else young people have communicated these things since the time of the Great Empires. I’m happy to give the internet its due when looking for evidence of the crumbling of our society, but we were herd animals way before it came along. Also, you know what those crazy teens are up to this year? They’re getting jobs.
