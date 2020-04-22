News Item: (United States, April, 2020) Despite the continued concerns of medical experts over the country's COVID-19 testing capacity, some states are “reopening” public spaces and relaxing stay-at-home measures. "The rate of new cases has slowed for the last 45 minutes," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he opened parks and beaches in his state on April 17. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott echoed that optimism as he opened state parks and retail stores on April 20, saying, "If we all stay home, the virus wins." Florida resident Cletus Cornstarch high-fived the lifeguard at a crowded Jacksonville beach, and proclaimed that he was, "Happier than ol' Blue layin' on the porch, a-chewin' on a big ol' catfish head."
News Item: (Topsail Island, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018) Ignoring warnings by meteorologists that the sudden drop in wind speeds and break in cloud cover was actually the eye of Hurricane Florence, North Carolina residents stream out of their houses, heading to stores, restaurants and the beach. Floyd Cornstarch, loading his SUV for a family camping trip, said that he reckoned the storm was plumb worn out, or words to that effect.
News item: (Amity Island, July 3, 1975) Sweeping aside the continued concerns of visiting ichthyologist Matt Hooper and Chief Brody, Mayor Vaughn re-opens the beaches for the July 4 holiday, saying, "I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time. Amity, as you know, means 'friendship.'"
News Item: (The RMS Titanic, April 15, 1912) Paying no heed to the admonitions of Third Officer Pitman to stay in line for the next lifeboat, passenger Lydia Rothschild Cornstarch returned to her stateroom, "As is my right." She continued, "These constant restrictions... 'put on a life vest,' 'get in line'... are ruining my voyage. This ship was advertised as unsinkable. I shall not comply."
News Item: (San Francisco, April 18, 1906) Disregarding the concerns of experts in the relatively new science of seismology about 'aftershocks' as sensationalism fomented by progressive politician William Randolph Hearst in his newspaper, the San Francisco Examiner, residents return to their homes as soon as the shaking stopped. Grocer Walter Cornstarch proclaimed, "It's time to get our freedom back and liberate San Francisco. People need Rice-A-Roni, by gum, and they have a right to buy it when they want."
News Item: (Little Bighorn River, June 25, 1876) Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer dismissed the arrival of Private Pervis Cornstarch, staggering back into camp, bristling with arrows, as "liberal media balderdash," and ordered an immediate charge on a Native American encampment of indeterminate size just over the next hill.
News Item: (England, Middle Ages) After watching his brother lose his house and get eaten by a wolf, the Second Little Pig began building a much sturdier structure. "My brother was an idiot, may he rest in peace. I mean, straw? I'll build with sticks! The wolf's out of breath by now, anyway."
News Item: (Mesopotamia, 2348 BC) Although Noah pleaded with his cousin Ricky to stay aboard, Ricky stormed off the Ark during an early lull on the third day of rain, saying, "Yea, for I am tired of being cooped up on this unwholesome boat, and you cannot telleth me what to do."
