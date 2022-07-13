Mike, my time-traveling letter carrier, likes to surprise me every so often. Just this week, he dropped off the Cornstarch Adventure Clothing Catalog for Winter 2032. Kind of reassuring to think that they’ll still be publishing hard-copy catalogs in ten years, and using the U.S. Postal Service to boot, and some of the items were quite interesting. The prices, too. Check these out:
Classic All-Season Kevlar Vest: Our versatile Level IIIA vest is a trusty companion, whether popping out to the store, heading off to class, or sheltering in place. Certified to stop bullets, but also strike and slash resistant, it’s got mid-waist snaps that adjust for a more tailored look when that's what you want. Zippers on the pockets keep ammo clips secure, while side vents allow you to move freely even when fully zipped. Center front antique brass zipper and nickel snaps give it a traditional look, and the interior chest pocket meets Second Amendment standards. The 100% recycled polyester fleece outer layer combines a sweater-knit aesthetic with easy care. Fair Trade Certified™ sewn. $1179. Available in Heather and Charcoal Gray. Sizes XS-3XL.
Ultralight Winter Parka: With winter temperatures likely to dip into the 80s, you’ll want this minimalist single-layer nylon jacket with ultralight breathability that offers solid protection against weather and can be carried in a small daypack. Fully-taped seams for added weatherproofing during extreme precipitation events enhances the longevity of the jacket. A new feature this season, the parka is equipped with a nitrogen auto-inflation canister that will inflate an emergency lifeboat in case of flash floods. Washable. Imported. $1275. Sizes XS-3XL. Available in International Orange, School bus Yellow, Soylent Green.
Cornstarch Waterproof Lightweight Holster: There are times when all it takes is a single, small caliber handgun, tastefully displayed. This best-selling holster has beenupdated and improved not only for durability, but with innovative new convenience features as well.Designed to offer easy, intuitive accessibility while staying completely out of your way whether shopping or dining out. New features include the recessed storage station with Velcro flap that provides instant, fumble-free access for up to three extra ammunition clips. $975. Available in cloned de-extinct mastodon leather or recycled camo-patterned polyester mesh.
Tactical Inquisition Robe: A favorite of six of the sitting members of the United States Supreme Court, this unisex garment features center pleats, a hidden front zipper, elbow patches, and a handy side pocket large enough to accommodate a standard King James Version, thumb-indexed reference bible. Weather-treated, matte finish military grade nylon will resist the effects of acid rain. $1100. Consult size chart for length. Available in Retro Black and Breaking With Precedent Republican Red.
Organic Cotton Yale Graphic Tee: Constructed to be a staple in your wardrobe, this essential lightweight tee shirt is great for trail, water, or staging a coup. It’s quick-drying, has stretch for comfort, and is emblazoned with the Yale University logo, making it a favorite of alumni Reich Fuhrer DeSantis and Minister of Propaganda Hawley. A responsible garment made of 100% Organic Certified™ cotton from factories held to the highest Bangladeshi labor standards. $835. Sizes XS-3XL. Available in MAGA Red, Bulldog Blue, and Desert Camo.
Unbleached Muslin Bloomers: Easy on you—and easy on the planet—our naturally breathable muslin natural fit, wide leg bloomers feel soft and lived-in from day one thanks to our secret prewashing process and are designed to be worn under all approved red or blue woolen Modesty Robes. With a traditional drawstring waist and wooden buttons, they’re an equally great choice for child-rearing or a day of poking around the farmers’ market. Each garment is fitted with federally-mandated birthing flaps. $475. Sizes XS-3XL.
Laminated State-By-State Voting District Maps: Say goodbye to confusion over state legislatures’ gerrymandered voting districts. These durable and convenient maps will take all the wear and tear your campaign can dish out. The heavy-duty laminated design allows you to make notes and then wipe the surface clean. A must-have for election officials and campaign committees. $235 per state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.