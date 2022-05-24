There is a disquieting chunk of our population that believes in absurd conspiracy theories. Obviously, there’s the Big Lie, which 35% of all Americans (and 68% of Republicans) claim to accept. One in five of us holds to QAnon beliefs and, according to NBC News, 15% of our fellow citizens, who vote, still think that Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton are Satan-worshipping pedophiles running a global child sex-trafficking syndicate out of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor. I’ll admit that one seemed pretty plausible at first, until I remembered that security is notoriously lax in pizza shops (except Sal’s) and there’s no way someone as smart as Hillary Clinton would let an enterprise of that scale operate with such a flimsy cover. Conspiracy debunked.
I bring this up because sometimes conspiracies are real, and the existence of a big one has recently become irrefutable. The evidence for this is the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that will overturn Roe v. Wade. I’m not referring to the idea that Trump-appointed justices are mendacious partisan hacks, or that the Supreme Court itself is just another political branch of the government. It’s not a theory if it’s a fact. No, I’m talking about the Far Right’s nefarious plan to take us back to the year 1973. The court’s opinion means they’ve come out in the open now. It’s happening.
In retrospect, the clues have been obvious and though I noticed them, it seemed too far-fetched. The 1973 inflation rate, skyrocketing gas prices, vinyl records suddenly being hot again, televised hearings of presidential wrongdoing, the return of the Soviet Union. “Probably just coincidences,” I told myself. Then, the leaked opinion came out and there was no denying it anymore.
I think they’re going all in on this — it doesn’t make sense otherwise. Back to a time when phones had cords and people read newspapers, shopped in stores, watched network TV, and drank glasses of tap water like zoo animals. We’re in for a bumpy ride, especially here in Ithaca, though it will be an unexpected boon to local demolition companies, since we’ll have to dismantle the Commons and the mall — they didn’t exist in 1973 — and take down all the new construction. Collegetown will have to be restored to a rabbit warren of roach-infested fire traps like in the good old days. Of course, the Palms and Johnny’s Big Red will also have to re-open and the Haunt will have to move back downtown, so I’m looking forward to that.
I worry about millennials and Generation Z. Full disclosure: I turned 17 in 1973, and it was an excellent year for me. It’s maybe still too early to tell (probably not), but I might have peaked then. So, yes, I’ve done 1973, and could easily do it again. I’ll miss some of the internet, maybe 10%, but I know how to live without it. Being out in the wild without instant access to social media doesn’t seem like a denial of constitutional rights to me. There will be a period of hard withdrawal for a lot of people, though. I feel particularly bad for Cornell undergraduates who will have to trade in their 2022 Mercedes SUVs for 12-year-old Dodge Darts held together by wire hangers. Someone’s also going to have to teach them how to use a card catalog. On the other hand, tuition was $3,430, and the drinking age was 18 back then.
Coffee choices will be limited, the marijuana will be weaker, movies will be better, cars won’t have air bags, forget about DoorDash, groceries won’t be scanned, sneakers will be really basic. ShortStop and the State Diner will be open 24 hours a day again. Donald Trump will have to go back to being a shady real estate huckster-clown. Wait. I guess some things won’t change that much.
All of that is cosmetic, of course. I could have an epic year in 1973 because I was a cisgender straight white male. The world was engineered to favor me and Brett Kavanaugh, and that’s the point of this scheme. It was pre-Romer v. Evans, pre-#MeToo, pre-Black Lives Matter, pre-Americans With Disabilities Act, and, at least in the beginning of the year, pre-Roe v. Wade. If you’re gay, trans, non-binary, a person of color, differently-abled, a woman, or any combination thereof (so, most people), going back to 1973 is likely to feel more like the descent of darkness upon the land than the return to a simpler time of bad hairstyles and Progressive Rock.
I’m not sure they thought this through, but returning the U.S. population to 1973 levels will mean somehow losing 100 million people, which might involve some difficult choices, though it could explain the Republican states’ approach to COVID policies regarding masking and vaccinations...
Your remark about the rusty Dodge Dart sent me back in time to when I graduated school in 1973. Thanks for the inspired, depressing article.
I'm a millennial who loves reading your articles, and I want to thank you for not being afraid to have a sense of humor. Also, can you explain more about groceries not being scanned in 1973? What kind of a world was this?
