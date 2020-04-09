Hard to believe that it's been less than a month since we were directed, on nine minutes' notice, to stay home and practice social distancing. Granted, we're not hiding in the annex from the Nazis, and we're not staying inside because radioactive ash from Chernobyl is gently falling from the sky, but it has been a period of adjustment for just about everyone. It is well known that in the Basque language, the word for "coronavirus quarantine" is the same as the word for "opportunity.” [Note: this is patently untrue.] Being a relentlessly optimistic person, I am using forced confinement to check some things off my Bucket List. Here's the log to date:
Monday, March 16: Due to travel and social distance restrictions, the following Bucket List items are deferred to a later date: bathing in the Ganges, running with the bulls, lunch with Svante Myrick, joining the Mile High Club, being on Jeopardy, a hot air balloon ride and a night in Bram Stoker's castle. Decided to launch into the List tomorrow.
Tuesday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day. Too busy celebrating—no time to begin a project. Resolve to start for real tomorrow.
Saturday, March 21:Wednesday a recovery day. Thursday, the first day of Spring, so… celebration. Yesterday, another recovery day. Saw a Facebook post that said it's a good idea to keep treating Saturday and Sunday like a weekend, so Project Bucket List starts Monday!
Monday, March 23: Added “boycott Hobby Lobby” to the List. Mission accomplished!
Tuesday, March 24: Binge-watched “Tiger King” and ran out of time. Tomorrow's project: solve a Rubik's Cube.
Wednesday, March 25: Re-watched “Tiger King” to make sure I wasn't hallucinating. Carole definitely fed her husband to a tiger. Tomorrow is Cube Day.
Monday, March 30: Last week kind of got away from me. And then the weekend. Apparently we're going back to work on Easter, so not sure how much of the List I'll be able to get to. Watched videos of people solving Rubik's Cubes. Research first.
Tuesday, March 31: Three Zoom meetings in succession. Who knew you could have so little fun in your underpants and a decent shirt? Watched Governor Cuomo and then President Trump. I guess the president didn't mean Easter of this year after all. Trip to Northside in my beekeeper's hat and a turtleneck pulled up over my face like Bazooka Joe. Nobody batted an eye. Tomorrow's a new month and a fresh start on the Bucket List.
Wednesday, April 1: Got the white side of the cube done!
Monday, April 6: Four days of rain, plus it was the weekend. My vindication as a germaphobe is lost on other members of the household. I have no ability to guess which of six listed concerts any of my Facebook friends did not attend. Starting to see Einstein's point about time being relative. Rubik's Cube project stalled at one side, so I'm suspending operations and moving to the next item: learn French!
Wednesday, April 8: French harder than I remember, besides, am I going to be appointed ambassador to France? The French already think Americans are rude and oafish, so even achieving fluency would be a pyrrhic victory at best. You don't need to conjugate irregular verbs to ask where the bathroom is. Pretty sure there are a million apps that translate. And, as I understand the concept, a Bucket List is more aspirational than an actual to-do list. I'm doing the Hobby Lobby thing, and that counts as a victory on the quarantine T-chart. I'll send an email and see if the mayor is free for lunch when this is all over.
